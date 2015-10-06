* Aussie hits 2-week high after RBA stands pat on policy
* Dollar retreats from one-week high vs yen
(Adds Saxo comments on dollar strength, updates prices)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Oct 6 The Australian dollar stood out
among major currencies on Tuesday, as a relaxed message from the
country's central bank on threats to growth quelled speculation
it would cut interest rates further this year.
The dollar was lower against the yen and euro, reflecting a
nervous mood on markets globally and doubts over its prospects
after a jobs report last week pushed back expectations for an
increase in U.S. interest rates.
The Aussie had been one of the big losers from a slowdown in
China over the past year, but some traders said much of that was
now priced in to a currency trading around its lowest in six
years. The Reserve Bank of Australia emphasised U.S. growth was
still strong, despite the jobs numbers.
"They don't sound like they want to cut," said Richard
Benson, co-head of portfolio investment at currency managers
Millennium Global Investments in London.
"There's already a lot of bearishness on China in the price
of some Asia trades and the stability provided by the Chinese
central bank has calmed a lot of these trades down."
Benson argued that a lot of investors were left "short" --
betting on a weaker Aussie -- so the currency might be squeezed
higher as they were forced to close such bets.
The Aussie climbed half a percent overnight before
giving back some ground to trade at $0.7107 in Europe.
Action on the major currencies has cooled since Friday's
U.S. payrolls report. The dollar has suffered against the yen,
but those moves have been cooled by expectations that the Bank
of Japan will step in with another round of quantitative easing
in an effort to reflate the Japanese economy.
Nothing so firm is expected from the BoJ's latest policy
decision early in Asian time on Wednesday, but traders said it
would weigh on markets through Tuesday.
The dollar dipped 0.1 percent to 120.305 yen having
touched a one-week high overnight. It was 0.3 percent weaker at
$1.1224 per euro.
Reuters polling shows the halt in the dollar's rally since
March has led many analysts to rein in forecasts for its gains
over the next year. But a number of major banks still expect the
greenback to appreciate.
Steen Jakobsen, chief investment officer for Denmark's Saxo
Bank told a media briefing in London any further gains for the
dollar would spark a crisis in many developing and
commodities-focussed economies and threaten to draw the world
into recession.
"One thing is clear: the world cannot deal with a stronger
dollar," he said.
"If things move with the consensus that we see among many
parties for the dollar to move to parity with the euro, to gain
another 10-15 percent, then there is no doubt in my mind we will
see another recession next year."
(Editing by Larry King)