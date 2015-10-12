* Euro holds below $1.14, Aussie hits 8-week high * Fed's Fischer: Dec rate rise "expectation, not commitment" * Fed's Lockhart: U.S. rate hike remains data dependent * U.S. trading light due to holiday (Updates market action, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Oct 12 The dollar slipped to a three-week low versus a basket of major currencies on Monday on doubts whether the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates later this year in the face of a weakening global economy. With short-dated U.S. rates pinned at the low-end of their recent trading range, the greenback has weakened especially against the euro. It was almost 10 cents lower against the euro from this year's highs back in March. U.S. market activity was light due to a U.S. federal holiday. Most U.S. central bank officials in recent days have said a rate hike by year-end remains on the table even though they decided to stick with a near zero rate policy last month, citing global risks and market turmoil this summer. The Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-setting group, will meet on Oct. 27-28. Analysts polled by Reuters forecast a possible rate hike at the FOMC meeting in Dec. 15-16, while interest rates futures implied traders see such a move more likely in March 2016. "Right now, market expectations is that the Fed will be on hold in October. We'll see in December," said Robert Zukowski, an analyst at 4Cast Ltd. in New York. On Monday, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart suggested the central bank will have a "lot more" data to decide on the first U.S. rate increase since 2006 in December than later this month. On Sunday, Fed vice-chair Stanley Fischer said a December rate hike is "an expectation, not a commitment." The dollar index declined to a three-week low 94.619 before edging to 94.725, down 0.1 percent from late Friday. The greenback was down 0.2 percent against the yen at 119.97 yen, while the euro was up 0.2 percent versus the dollar at $1.1378, hitting a three-week high of $1.1396. As a U.S. rate hike this year is not a sure bet, emerging-market and commodity-linked currencies have recovered against the dollar in recent weeks. "We could get some further weakness in the dollar versus the euro and yen but those two are mainly along for the ride. Most of the weakness will be concentrated on emerging currencies," said Stephen Gallo, a strategist with Canadian bank BMO in London. The Australian dollar gained about 0.4 percent to an eight-week high of $0.7378. It gained 4 percent last week, its biggest weekly increase since late 2011. (Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London; Editing by Catherine Evans and Chizu Nomiyama)