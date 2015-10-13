(updates after UK inflation, German ZEW)

* Chinese trade data weighs on growth linked currencies

* Fading expectations of October Fed hike hit greenback

* Sterling drops from 3-week high after negative inflation

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Oct 13 Currencies linked to Chinese growth like the Australian and New Zealand dollars fell for the first time in over a week on Tuesday, after trade data from China reinforced fears that the world's second largest economy is losing momentum.

In the European session, sterling stole the limelight, benefiting from a huge brewery deal. It hit its highest in nearly three weeks against the dollar in early trade after SABMiller accepted a takeover proposal from Anheuser-Busch InBev, in a deal worth 69 billion pounds.

But it gave up those gains, trading 0.7 percent lower against the dollar and hitting a five-month low against the euro after UK inflation turned negative again.

Earlier data showed Chinese imports fell 20 percent in the year through September, highlighting falling demand in the country and putting pressure on Beijing to roll out further stimulus measures.

That dragged the Australian dollar from a two-month high, to trade 1 percent lower at $0.7295. The New Zealand dollar was also down 0.6 percent at $0.6675.

"The sharp drop in Chinese imports don't augur well for Australia and hence we are seeing the Australian dollar come under pressure," said Manuel Oliveri, currency strategist at Credit Agricole, London.

China is a huge export market for Australia and the Australian dollar is used as a proxy for investments to China.

The Australian dollar also tumbled 1.2 percent against the Japanese currency, to 87.31 yen.

The yen benefited from a flight to safety as stocks fell, while the dollar languished at three-week lows against a basket of currencies as expectations faded that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year.

The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of six major counterparts, hit a three-week low of 94.539. Against the yen, the dollar was down about 0.3 percent at 119.63 yen, while the euro rose to $1.1411 , a three-week peak.

The euro eased back a bit to trade at $1.1375, after the monthly ZEW survey of German economic sentiment came in below expectations, with morale hurt by the Volkswagen scandal and weakness in emerging markets.

The euro, though, rose to a five-month high against the British pound, as September's surprise fall in UK consumer prices dampened the positive impact for the pound from the confirmation of the SABMiller/Anheuser-Busch InBev merger.

"The negative inflation numbers will make it hard to justify a rate hike in the UK," said Geoff Yu, currency strategist at UBS. Money markets are pricing in a chance of a rate hike by the Bank of England in the last quarter of 2016. (Editing by Catherine Evans)