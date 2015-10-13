(updates after UK inflation, German ZEW)
* Chinese trade data weighs on growth linked currencies
* Fading expectations of October Fed hike hit greenback
* Sterling drops from 3-week high after negative inflation
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Oct 13 Currencies linked to Chinese
growth like the Australian and New Zealand dollars fell for the
first time in over a week on Tuesday, after trade data from
China reinforced fears that the world's second largest economy
is losing momentum.
In the European session, sterling stole the limelight,
benefiting from a huge brewery deal. It hit its highest in
nearly three weeks against the dollar in early trade after
SABMiller accepted a takeover proposal from
Anheuser-Busch InBev, in a deal worth 69 billion
pounds.
But it gave up those gains, trading 0.7 percent lower
against the dollar and hitting a five-month low against
the euro after UK inflation turned negative
again.
Earlier data showed Chinese imports fell 20 percent in the
year through September, highlighting falling demand in the
country and putting pressure on Beijing to roll out further
stimulus measures.
That dragged the Australian dollar from a two-month high, to
trade 1 percent lower at $0.7295. The New Zealand
dollar was also down 0.6 percent at $0.6675.
"The sharp drop in Chinese imports don't augur well for
Australia and hence we are seeing the Australian dollar come
under pressure," said Manuel Oliveri, currency strategist at
Credit Agricole, London.
China is a huge export market for Australia and the
Australian dollar is used as a proxy for investments to China.
The Australian dollar also tumbled 1.2 percent against the
Japanese currency, to 87.31 yen.
The yen benefited from a flight to safety as stocks fell,
while the dollar languished at three-week lows against a basket
of currencies as expectations faded that the U.S. Federal
Reserve will raise interest rates this year.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency
against a basket of six major counterparts, hit a three-week low
of 94.539. Against the yen, the dollar was down about 0.3
percent at 119.63 yen, while the euro rose to $1.1411
, a three-week peak.
The euro eased back a bit to trade at $1.1375, after the
monthly ZEW survey of German economic sentiment came in below
expectations, with morale hurt by the Volkswagen scandal and
weakness in emerging markets.
The euro, though, rose to a five-month high against the
British pound, as September's surprise fall in UK consumer
prices dampened the positive impact for the pound from the
confirmation of the SABMiller/Anheuser-Busch InBev merger.
"The negative inflation numbers will make it hard to justify
a rate hike in the UK," said Geoff Yu, currency strategist at
UBS. Money markets are pricing in a chance of a rate hike by the
Bank of England in the last quarter of 2016.
