* China seen making Fed wait longer before hiking rate
* Euro reclaims ground above $1.14, eyes mid-Sept high
* Sterling up 0.3 percent before wages and jobs report
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Oct 14 The dollar traded near a 3
1/2-week low against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as more
signs of weakness in China bolstered expectations the U.S.
Federal Reserve will wait longer before raising interest rates.
The Australian dollar stayed below two-month highs after
subdued inflation data from China underpinned a growing view
that the world's largest economy was losing momentum. China is a
huge export market for Australia and the Australian dollar is
used as a proxy for investments to China.
China's price data showed annual consumer inflation slowed
more than expected to 1.6 percent in September, below market
expectation of 1.8 percent, from 2.0 percent in August.
The inflation number, coming a day after data showed Chinese
imports fell 20 percent in September, suggested the economic
picture in China was cloudy and will be a factor constraining
the Fed's ability to raise interest rates.
"The inflation data today and a sharp decline in imports
yesterday are depressing risk sentiment," said Niels
Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea.
"A clouded outlook for China can used as an argument by the
Fed to postpone a rate hike. In any case we are seeing more and
more Fed members arguing against a rate hike."
Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo told CNBC television he does not
expect the economy to be ready for a rate hike this year, while
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said an October rate rise
is unlikely.
The dollar index fell 0.25 percent to 94.523, its
lowest since Sept 18. A prime beneficiary of the dollar's
weakness was the euro, which rose 0.3 percent to $1.1417,
with its Sept. 18 high of $1.1460 seen as a likely target.
Against the yen, the dollar dipped 0.1 percent on Wednesday
to 119.60 yen, near Tuesday's low of 119.55, its lowest
since Oct. 2. The yen was hampered by expectations that the Bank
of Japan could unleash stimulus at the end of this month.
The Australian dollar slipped to $0.7240, taking it
further away from Monday's two-month peak of $0.7382.
Meanwhile, sterling rose 0.3 percent to $1.5290,
recovering from a steep drop on Tuesday when negative inflation
data hit sentiment. On Wednesday, wages and labour market data
will be released and robust data is likely to add to a debate
whether the Bank of England will pip the Federal Reserve in
raising rates.
"The pound has had a disappointing start to the week due to
a soft consumer price inflation release but we do not think it
makes sense to chase sterling lower from here," analysts at BNP
Paribas said in a note. "In contrast to consumer inflation,
wages are telling a different story of building price
pressures."
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)