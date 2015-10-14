* U.S. retail sales, PPI data raise doubts on rate increase

* China also seen making Fed wait longer before hiking rate

* Sterling jumps to 3-week high on strong jobs report (Updates market action, changes dateline, previous LONDON)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Oct 14 The dollar fell to a 3-1/2-week low against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as more signs of slowing growth in the United States and China raised doubts the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates later this year.

Data on the world's two biggest economies hinted at disinflationary pressure due to flagging domestic demand with U.S. retail sales barely growing in September.

This weakening backdrop may cause Fed policymakers to abandon plans for a possible rate increase later this year until they see evidence of U.S. demand and inflation improve.

"The dollar is weakening because of the expectations that a Fed rate hike is being pushed further and further out," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors' U.S. Intermediary Business in Boston.

The dollar index was last down 0.4 percent at 94.380. It hit a 3-1/2-week low of 94.224 after the U.S. government said retail sales rose by a tiny 0.1 percent and producer prices fell by 1.1 percent.

Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.3 percent to 119.375 yen .

The euro reached a 3-1/2-week high against the greenback. It was last up 0.4 percent at $1.1429.

Earlier China's price data showed annual consumer inflation slowed more than expected to 1.6 percent in September, below market expectation of 1.8 percent, from 2.0 percent in August.

"A clouded outlook for China can used as an argument by the Fed to postpone a rate hike. In any case we are seeing more and more Fed members arguing against a rate hike," said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen.

U.S. interest rates futures implied traders see less than a 1-in-3 chance the Fed would raise rates by year-end. They suggested traders anticipate a rate hike won't happen until March 2016 at the earliest, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

The Australian dollar was up fractionally at $0.7248, below its two-month high set last week as muted inflation data from China underpinned a growing view that the world's second-largest economy was losing momentum. China is a huge export market for Australia and the Australian dollar is used as a proxy for investments in China.

Sterling jumped to its strongest levels against the dollar in three weeks on upbeat employment data. It was up 1.2 percent at $1.5429, recovering from a steep drop on Tuesday when negative inflation data hit sentiment. (Editing by Tom Heneghan and Meredith Mazzilli)