* Upbeat U.S. inflation data, ECB easing prospects prop up
dollar
* Euro zone inflation confirmed at 0.1 percent for September
* ECB's Coeure eyed for hints ahead of next week's meeting
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Oct 16 The dollar pulled away from
seven-week lows on Friday, after better-than-expected U.S.
inflation data kept alive bets the Federal Reserve would raise
interest rates this year, and as expectations grew for more euro
zone easing.
Annual inflation in the euro zone turned negative in
September, data confirmed on Friday, maintaining pressure on the
European Central Bank to increase or extend its asset purchase
programme to boost prices. That helped push the euro half a
percent down on the day to $1.1335.
ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny raised expectations for
further stimulus on Thursday, saying it was "obvious" that
additional instruments were necessary to spur price growth in
the euro zone.
Those comments were followed by upbeat U.S. inflation
numbers, which showed a surprise 0.2 percent monthly rise in the
September core consumer price index, reviving bets that the Fed
could still hike rates this year.
The dollar rose 0.3 percent against a basket of major
currencies on Friday to 94.644, well clear of a
seven-week low of 93.806 hit the previous day.
"I don't think the inflation data was instrumental but at
the margin it pushes in that direction (of the Fed hiking in
December)," said RBC Capital Markets' head of FX strategy in
London, Adam Cole.
The euro fell half a percent to a one-week low of $1.1335
, with a speech later in the day from ECB Executive Board
member Benoit Coeure set to be scrutinised for further clues on
what to expect at next week's ECB meeting.
"It's our expectation that they (the ECB) extend the
duration of the programme beyond the current commitment but I
don't think that's fully priced yet," said Cole.
Commerzbank currency strategist Esther Reichelt in Frankfurt
said she did not expect the ECB to announce further measures as
soon as next week, but that the market would be watching ECB
chief Mario Draghi for signals that he would be willing to act
should disinflationary pressures persist.
Reichelt also said she still saw a December Fed rate hike as
possible.
"Whether they'll actually be able to commit to a specific
pace of rate hikes afterwards, which is the most important for
the U.S. dollar, is a different question," she said.
New Zealand's dollar was the biggest mover among major
currencies, falling 0.9 percent against a broadly stronger U.S.
dollar to $0.6785 and reversing all of the previous
day's gains.
