* Fed in focus as risk-off mood takes hold
* Yen gains, hits 7-week high vs euro
* UK GDP data eyed for BoE rate expectations
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Oct 27 The safe-haven yen gained on
Tuesday, hitting a seven-week high against the euro, as
investors turned risk-averse before the start of a two-day
meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Markets are pricing in only around a 7 percent chance of a
U.S. rate hike this week, but they will be watching Fed Chair
Janet Yellen closely for any clues to whether "lift-off" could
come at its next meeting in December.
The yen had fallen last week, hitting a two-month low
against the dollar after the European Central Bank said
it was ready to loosen policy further and China cut interest
rates again, fuelling speculation that the Bank of Japan could
signal more easing at its meeting on Friday.
But the currency strengthened on Monday after a key Japanese
government adviser said the BoJ could wait for more easing
because the job market remained tight. It was further supported
on Tuesday by a risk-off move that saw equities and other
riskier assets such as commodities moving lower.
The euro fell 0.6 percent to 133.03 yen, its
weakest since early September. The dollar also fell 0.6 percent
to 120.43 yen, having hit 121.60 on Friday.
HSBC currency strategist Dominic Bunning in London said
markets were in a "holding pattern" ahead of the Fed and BoJ,
and that the current risk-off sentiment would not last.
"Classic risk assets are all slightly softer but it's not
been an aggressive move," he said. "I don't think the
positioning is there to see these massive spikes in emerging
market selling and related safe-haven strength because I think a
lot of the positioning has been cleared out in those markets."
The main focus for currency traders in the European session
was UK growth data due at 0930 GMT which, if robust, could see
expectations for the first Bank of England rate hike since the
financial crisis brought forward, boosting sterling.
Against the dollar, the euro edged down 0.1 percent to
$1.1050, having fallen over 2 percent since ECB chief
Mario Draghi's news conference last Thursday. It was given
little support by a slightly-better-than-expected German
business confidence survey on Monday.
"Draghi blamed the euro appreciation of the last few months
for the disappointing trend in inflation," wrote Commerzbank
strategists in a research note.
"That means that the euro is unlikely to appreciate despite
favourable economic news -- the ECB will make sure that it
doesn't."
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo; Editing by
Catherine Evans)