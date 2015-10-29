* Fed statement effectively says it will discuss rate hike
in Dec
* Euro pressured by ECB easing prospects, hits 6-month low
on yen
* Solid Japan output data dampens BOJ easing speculation
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Oct 29 The dollar held strong near 2-1/2
month highs against the euro on Thursday, after the Federal
Reserve signaled it may raise interest rates in December,
highlighting the divergent monetary policies of the world's most
influential central banks.
While the Fed is preparing the ground for an eventual lift
off in interest rates from record lows, the European Central
Bank is widely expected to add to its ultra-loose stimulus
before the end of the year to boost inflation and growth.
Against the dollar, the euro was lower at $1.0918,
having lost 1.2 percent on Wednesday, after the Fed, which kept
its rates on hold as expected, took an unusual step of
strengthening its language about timing in its statement,
bringing a December rate hike back on the table.
In another hawkish tilt, the Fed also took out a warning
about slowing global growth, going against earlier speculation
that China's cooling economy could delay a rate hike in the
United States. As a result, money market futures <0#FF:> are
pricing in about a 50 percent chance of a rate hike in December,
compared to around 30 percent previously.
"Of course, the decision will ultimately depend on the data
released in the coming weeks, in particular price data and the
labour-market reports for October and November," said Antje
Praefcke, currency analyst at Commerzbank.
"Nevertheless, the Fed will soon withdraw from the
expansionary race. As a result, the dollar will appreciate, in
particular versus the euro...."
The dollar index rose to 97.818, its highest level
since Aug. 10, before easing back to 97.62. A break above its
Aug. 7 peak of 98.334 would bring the index out of its trading
range in the past half year, opening the way for a test of its
12-year peak hit earlier this year at 100.39. It last stood at
97.64.
"The Fed's statement is open to interpretation. But for
those who have been waiting for a December rate hike, it could
be taken as paving the way for that," said Daisuke Uno, chief
strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank.
Many investors are still not convinced about a lift-off
given a recent run of soft U.S. data, making economic releases
in coming weeks, starting with the advance reading of U.S. GDP
due later on Thursday, more crucial in determining the a
December move.
Economists also expect a key U.S. manufacturing index due on
Monday to show the first contraction in the sector
in 2-1/2 years, which would not be conducive for a rate hike.
The yen, which had fallen after the Fed's statement,
recouped much of its previous day's losses after Japan's
industrial production beat market expectations, which in turn
reduced the chance of an immediate BOJ policy move.
The dollar fell 0.2 percent to 120.75 yen, down 0.2
percent on the day.
(additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt)