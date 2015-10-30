(Repeats to additional subscribers)

* BOJ stands pat, wrong-foots those who had bet on easing

* BOJ chief Kuroda's press conference at 0630 GMT awaited

* Aussie struggles near 3-week lows vs dollar

By Jemima Kelly

LONDON, Oct 30 The yen strengthened against the dollar on Friday after the Bank of Japan stood pat on monetary policy, disappointing some speculators who had bet the central bank would expand its already huge stimulus programme.

After the European Central Bank last week signalled it would ease policy further, followed a day later by a fifth Chinese rate cut this year and this week by more easing from Sweden's Riksbank, expectations increased that the BOJ would follow suit, particularly given a run of downbeat Japanese data.

Japan's central bank, however, appeared confident that a tight job market would lift wages and consumption.

Earlier in the week the U.S. Federal Reserve also kept its policy unchanged, but it signalled that it could raise rates as soon as December, sending the dollar to a 2-1/2-month high against a basket of major currencies and putting it on track for its best month since July

But the greenback was a touch lower across the board on Friday, and fell to as low as 120.29 yen after Japan's rate decision, before recovering a little to 120.715, still down a third of a percent on the day.

"We don't rule out further BOJ easing next year, but for now dollar/yen should be largely driven by dollar side of the equation, with the cross being very sensitive to the Fed's rate outlook," said ING currency strategist Petr Krpata in London.

At a news conference following the BOJ decision, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said inflation would bounce back after the base effects of the plunge in the oil price dissipate, and that a two-year inflation target of 2 percent was still reasonable.

"The BOJ will probably wait to see whether the Fed may move in December, before deciding to ease further," said Hiromichi Shirakawa, chief economist at Credit Suisse Securities in Japan.

The euro was 0.3 percent up on the day at $1.1007, having been boosted by an unexpected improvement in euro zone economic sentiment and signs of faster-than-expected inflation in Germany. The data helped the common currency bounce from a 2-1/2-month low of $1.0896 struck after the Fed's statement.

But analysts from Goldman Sachs said in a research note that an "interlude" since March, when the Fed had been more dovish, was now over and that the dollar was therefore set to strengthen significantly across the board.

"With the ECB likely to ease at its December meeting, 2015 could yet bring true central bank divergence," they wrote. "We expect around a 20 percent trade-weighted appreciation in the dollar through to end-2017." (Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by Toby Chopra)