* Euro underpinned by Draghi's comments at weekend
* China PMI falls at slower pace, but still contracts
* Speculators' long dollar positions rise in last week
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Nov 2 The euro climbed on Monday,
holding above $1.10 against the dollar, drawing support from
higher German Bund yields after some investors judged ECB
President Mario Draghi's weekend comments on monetary policy as
fairly balanced.
Another senior ECB official, Ewald Nowotny, chimed in by
telling a newspaper that while the central bank was right in
thinking of stepping up asset purchases to boost inflation, it
should think very carefully before doing so.
The single currency was also helped by data from the euro
zone which, although sluggish, showed some signs of improvement.
Markit's final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for the
euro zone was at 52.3 last month, only slightly up from the
September and preliminary October reading of 52.0.
In a morning note, Morgan Stanley analysts said it appeared
that Draghi had stiffened the bank's policy stance by saying
that more stimulus in December was an open question. Last month,
the ECB flagged the chances of further policy stimulus by
expanding its "quantitative easing" bond-buying programme and
cutting its deposit rate further below zero in December.
"We regard this statement as part of an
expectation-management exercise in order to maintain parts of
the surprise element should the ECB cut its deposit rate in
December," the U.S. investment bank said.
The euro rose 0.15 percent to $1.1020 and 0.1 percent
against the yen to 132.85 yen. The dollar was flat against the
yen at 120.62 yen while the index was down 0.1
percent at 96.85.
"The weekend comment from Draghi was a bit more balanced and
neutral than before, which is triggering some short-covering in
the euro," said Yujiro Goto, a currency analyst at Nomura. "The
data from China is also disappointing and we are seeing a bit of
risk aversion because of that."
China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly contracted in
October for a third straight month, an official survey showed on
Sunday. A private factory survey on Monday also showed activity
fell for an eight consecutive month in October.
Dollar bulls are likely to stay cautious until the U.S.
non-farm payrolls report on Friday.
The Federal Reserve held interest rates near zero last week
but signalled that a December rate rise remained in play.
Data released on Friday by the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed the value of the dollar's net long position
jumped to $21.6 billion in the week ended Oct. 27, from $13.32
billion the week before.
That was the largest net long position since late September,
after declining for three straight weeks.
(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)