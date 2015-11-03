* RBA leaves rates unchanged, Aussie gains
* Dollar little changed vs euro and yen in subdued market
* U.S. non-farm payroll on Friday seen as crucial
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Nov 3 Australia's dollar gained almost 1
percent on Tuesday in an otherwise subdued currency market,
after the country's central bank declined to cut interest rates
further and as investors' appetite for risk increased.
The dollar, euro and yen trod water, with activity reduced
by a holiday in Tokyo and as traders eyed Friday's U.S. non-farm
payrolls report, seen as critical in the Federal Reserve's
deliberations over whether to lift interest rates in December.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept its cash rate
steady at a record low of 2.0 percent. Although it said low
inflation offered scope to ease further if needed, the decision
disappointed those who had been betting that the central bank
would cut rates for a third time this year.
"Clearly the market had been looking for rate cut and the
chances of it have fallen as there's only one more meeting left
before year-end," said Societe Generale currency strategist
Alvin Tan in London.
"Also the Aussie is enjoying a bit of a belated bounce
following the recent improvement in risk sentiment, which was
held back into the RBA meeting."
The Australian dollar rose to as high as $0.7220
after the decision. It touched a 6-1/2-year low of $0.6892 early
in September when risk appetite globally was at a low ebb amid
China worries. But the currency rebounded to as high as $0.7382
in mid-October as appetites grew.
The dollar index was barely changed at 96.940 after
drifting between 96.635 and 96.965 all of Monday. The euro
was hemmed in a tight $1.1000 to $1.1030 range and last
stood at $1.1008, down 0.1 percent on the day.
Against the yen, the greenback was equally restrained,
trading flat at 120.72.
A crop of industry surveys on Monday pointed to another
subdued month for manufacturers across the globe, though a rise
in new orders offered hope the United States might have seen its
worst.
"Investors appear to be in a holding pattern ahead of bigger
event risks later in the week," said Raiko Shareef, currency
strategist at BNZ in Wellington.
Elsewhere, in the world of web-based "cryptocurrencies",
bitcoin was on a tear. It hit an 11-month high of $377.92
on the Bitstamp exchange on Tuesday, having gained
over 80 percent since dipping below $200 in late August.
