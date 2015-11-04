* Dollar firms against euro, yen on firmer U.S. Treasury
yields
* ECB willing and able to act if needed at December review
* Dairy auction, data hits New Zealand dollar
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Nov 4 The dollar inched towards 2-1/2
month highs against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, buoyed
by returning expectations of a rise in U.S. rates and better
growth globally, which has prodded yields on U.S. government
bonds higher this week.
The euro, a sufferer since the European Central Bank sent a
strong message last month on the prospect of more cuts in
interest rates and other monetary easing, slid another quarter
of a percent after a speech by ECB chief Mario Draghi.
The Federal Reserve's delay on raising interest rates in
September had many investors and analysts predicting it would
hold fire long into next year. But a bundle of more hawkish
signals two weeks ago has turned that on its head.
Major banks say the resulting surge against the euro
and a handful of other currencies has drawn many investors back
into last year's big consensus trade of a push by the dollar
towards parity with the euro.
Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes pointed to Tuesday's
more than half percent gain against the euro as evidence of
gathering momentum behind the U.S. currency.
"A break of the $1.08-1.16 range wasn't threatened, so we
shouldn't overstate the move's significance," he said. "(But) my
impression is that it reflects a rapid build-up of euro shorts
as the speculative community re-engages with a favoured trade."
The euro had dipped another 0.3 percent to $1.0929 by
0900 GMT. Against a basket of six major rivals, the
dollar last stood at 97.447, up about 0.3 percent and
heading toward a 2-1/2-month high of 97.818 touched last week.
Against the yen, the dollar rose about 0.2 percent to 121.23
, pulling away from Tuesday's low of 120.60.
Asian shares surged after an overnight rally on Wall Street
that pushed U.S. Treasury prices down. The benchmark 10-year
note yield stood at 2.2052 percent, just off a
1-1/2-month peak of 2.225 percent.
"Yields went up, which helped lift the dollar ahead of U.S.
payrolls data later in the week," said Ayako Sera, senior market
economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.
Economists expect U.S. employers to have added 180,000 jobs
last month according to a Reuters poll. The nonfarm numbers on
Friday will be preceded by ADP numbers on Wednesday.
Upbeat reports would add to bets on a December move by the Fed.
Chinese and European surveys also helped sentiment. Activity
in China's services sector expanded at its fastest pace in three
months in October thanks to stronger new business.
European purchasing manager indices were mixed compared to
expectations but all pointed to growth.
Meanwhile, a further decline in dairy prices and soft New
Zealand jobs data battered its dollar currency.
Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi slid about 0.4 percent to
$0.6636, peeling back from highs near 68 U.S. cents set
in the past three sessions.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; editing by John
Stonestreet)