* Dollar up against euro, yen on firmer U.S. Treasury yields
* ECB willing and able to act if needed at December review
* Dairy auction, data hits New Zealand dollar
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Nov 4 The dollar inched towards 2-1/2
month highs against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, buoyed
by returning expectations of a rise in U.S. rates and better
growth globally, which has prodded yields on U.S. government
bonds higher this week.
The euro, a sufferer since the European Central Bank sent a
strong message last month on the prospect of more cuts in
interest rates and other monetary easing, slid another third of
a percent after a speech by ECB chief Mario Draghi.
The Federal Reserve's delay in raising interest rates in
September had many investors and analysts predicting it would
hold fire long into next year. But a bundle of more hawkish
signals two weeks ago has turned that on its head.
Major banks say the resulting surge against the euro
and a handful of other currencies has drawn many investors back
into last year's big consensus trade of a push by the dollar
towards parity with the euro.
Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes pointed to Tuesday's
more than half percent gain against the euro as evidence of
gathering momentum behind the U.S. currency.
"A break of the $1.08-1.16 range wasn't threatened, so we
shouldn't overstate the move's significance," he said. "(But) my
impression is that it reflects a rapid build-up of euro shorts
as the speculative community re-engages with a favoured trade."
The euro had dipped another 0.3 percent to $1.0926 by
1135 GMT. Against a basket of six major rivals, the
dollar stood at 97.42, up about 0.3 percent and heading
toward a 2-1/2-month high of 97.818 touched last week.
Against the yen, the dollar rose about 0.2 percent to 121.23
, pulling away from Tuesday's low of 120.60.
Asian shares surged after an overnight rally on Wall Street
that pushed U.S. Treasury prices down. The benchmark 10-year
note yield stood at 2.2106 percent, just off a
1-1/2-month peak of 2.225 percent.
"Yields went up, which helped lift the dollar ahead of U.S.
payrolls data later in the week," said Ayako Sera, senior market
economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.
Economists expect U.S. employers to have added 180,000 jobs
last month according to a Reuters poll. The nonfarm reading on
Friday will be preceded by ADP numbers and the ISM survey of
manufacturing on Wednesday. Upbeat reports would add to
bets on a December move by the Fed.
Chinese and European surveys also helped sentiment. Activity
in China's services sector expanded at its fastest pace in three
months in October thanks to stronger new business.
European purchasing manager indices were mixed compared to
expectations but all pointed to growth, and there is a broader
sense that markets are feeling much more sanguine about the
resilience of the global economy than they were two months ago.
A Barclays survey of 650 global investors on Tuesday suggested
the perceived risks to financial markets posed by a rise in U.S.
interest rates are at their lowest point in two years.
"The timing and pace of Fed tightening into 2016 will guide
the extent of any broad-based USD gains but policy easing by
other central banks will ensure the USD can continue to move
moderately higher," said Jane Foley, currency strategist with
Rabobank in London.
Meanwhile, a further decline in dairy prices and soft New
Zealand jobs data battered its dollar currency.
Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi slid about 0.4 percent to
$0.6636, peeling back from highs near 68 U.S. cents set
in the past three sessions.
