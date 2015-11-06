* Dlr index at 3-mth high on rising expectations of Dec rate
hike
* Euro held up by major support around $1.08
* Sterling at 1-month low after BoE dampens rate hike
expectations
(Recasts after start of European trade)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Nov 6 The dollar looked set to push the
euro below $1.08 for the first time since April if jobs data on
Friday delivers the evidence most major banks are hoping for of
the U.S. economy's readiness for higher interest rates.
Traders and positioning data say money has piled in behind
another rally for the dollar over the past two weeks, but
whether the currency can build quickly on a more than 4 percent
rise in the past month depends on payrolls cementing
expectations of a December rate move.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, seen by many as a
swing voter at the U.S. central bank, was the latest to sound
open to a move on Thursday and the dollar was holding a touch
stronger against the euro at $1.0876 in early trade in Europe.
"All that matters for the Fed is that we get a number that
shows the momentum of the data has turned positive again," said
Bank of America Merrill Lynch's head of G10 FX strategy
Athanasios Vamvakidis.
"If this number is weak, the number in December may not be
enough for the Fed to hike. I think there is some upside risk
(for the euro) but after any euro rally we will sell the euro
again."
Like a number of the other major currency trading banks,
Vamvakidis is predicting a fall in the euro to parity with the
dollar in the first quarter of next year and to $1.05 by the end
of 2015.
The dollar index was up just under 0.2 percent at
98.081, in sight of a three-month high of 98.135
struck during the day on Thursday.
Thursday's big faller was sterling, hit by a surprisingly
cautious message from the Bank of England on the dangers to
growth and chances of higher rates next year. The pound fell to
a one-month low in early trade on Friday.
The median forecast for the U.S. October nonfarm payrolls in
a Reuters poll of economists was an increase of 180,000, above
slightly sluggish job growth of 142,000 in September. The data
is due at 1330 GMT.
Regardless of the U.S. numbers, many think the euro will
only come under more pressure over time. The European Central
Bank's signal last month that additional policy easing was
likely has driven it to its lowest since late July.
"$1.08 is super sticky, but a 200,000 reading on payrolls
would do it," said Tobias Davis, a currency hedging manager with
Western Union in London.
