* Dlr index at 3-mth high on rising expectations of Dec rate
hike
* Euro held up by major support around $1.08
* Sterling at 1-month low after BoE dampens rate hike
expectations
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Nov 6 The dollar inched up to a
three-month high against a basket of currencies on Friday,
looking set for an attack on longer-term resistance around $1.08
per euro if jobs data on Friday backs a rise in U.S. interest
rates next month.
Traders and positioning data say money has piled in behind
another rally for the dollar over the past two weeks, but
whether the greenback can build quickly on a more than 4 percent
rise in the past month depends on payrolls cementing
expectations of a December rate move.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, seen by many as a
swing voter at the U.S. central bank, was the latest to sound
open to hiking on Thursday and the dollar index rose around 0.2
percent in morning trade in Europe.
"All that matters for the Fed is that we get a number that
shows the momentum of the data has turned positive again," said
Bank of America Merrill Lynch's head of G10 FX strategy
Athanasios Vamvakidis.
"If this number is weak, the number in December may not be
enough for the Fed to hike. I think there is some upside risk
(for the euro today) but after any euro rally we will sell the
euro again."
Like a number of the other major currency trading banks,
Vamvakidis is predicting a fall in the euro to parity with the
dollar in the first quarter of next year and to $1.05 by the end
of 2015.
Thursday's big faller was sterling, hit by a surprisingly
cautious message from the Bank of England on the dangers to
growth and chances of higher rates next year. The pound fell
another half percent to a one-month low of $1.5135 on Friday.
The median forecast for the U.S. October nonfarm payrolls in
a Reuters poll of economists was an increase of 180,000, above
slightly sluggish job growth of 142,000 in September. The data
is due at 1330 GMT.
Even if those numbers push back expectations on U.S. rates,
many think the euro will come under more pressure in the months
ahead. The European Central Bank's signal last month that
additional policy easing was likely has driven it to its lowest
since late July.
"If the numbers are not good enough to support a hike next
month then the dollar will stay where it is today, but given
that the ECB is set on doing more QE, the euro will have to go
down over time," said Peter Jerrom, FX desk head at Sigma
Broking.
"Earnings are probably more important than the employment
rate today, anything above 2.3 percent growth in annual terms
should help the dollar."
