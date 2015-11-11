* Dollar index eases after hitting fresh seven-month highs
* Euro trades back above $1.07
* U.S. holiday may weigh on trade
* China industrial output in line with forecasts, Aussie
unfazed
(Adds more quotes, updates prices)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Nov 11 The euro held above $1.07 on
Wednesday, recovering from another charge by the dollar in the
previous session but still looking shaky in trade thinned out by
the U.S. Veterans Day holiday.
The greenback had looked to be steaming higher again on
Tuesday after a brief period of consolidation following strong
U.S. jobs numbers last week which many see as making all but
certain a rise in Federal Reserve interest rates next month.
But the debate this week among analysts and traders at the
major banks has raised a number of potential barriers to a push
past levels around $1.0450 per euro that stymied the greenback
in March and April.
Chief among those is the suspicion that the renewed falls in
the euro in the past week may mean there is less pressure on the
European Central Bank to ease policy aggressively, as many were
expecting, in December.
"There are a lot of similarities to the situation we saw in
April and May," said Simon Smiles, Chief Investment Officer for
Ultra-High Net Worth individual clients at giant Swiss asset
manager, UBS Wealth Management.
"Not particularly on currencies but last week we saw an
unwinding of all the trades that people had piled into on
execptations of more QE by the ECB."
Analysts pointed to appearances by European Central Bank
chief Mario Draghi as the best chance of fresh direction for the
market over the next couple of days. Draghi was speaking in
London on Wednesday though the topic is financial regulation and
a European parliament hearing on Thursday may see him address
monetary policy more directly.
"The moves today look technical more than anything but there
is some dollar weakness," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX
research at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
"The news (of a Fed hike in December) is priced in
basically, so its difficult to see what may be the immediate
driver for another rally. What the ECB will do next month is the
big unknown."
Draghi's hints last month of the prospect of cuts in the
ECB's already negative interest rates and an expansion of its
money-printing programme sparked a slide in the euro.
The euro last stood at $1.0712, recovering after
having slid below $1.07 for the first time in over six months
overnight. The dollar index fell 0.1 percent to 99.196.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars had
been the biggest movers in a subdued Asian session on currency
markets, both up almost half a percent against the dollar.
Commerz's Leuchtmann put that down to the greater sensitivity
both have shown to broader dollar moves over the past year.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's latest financial stability
report warned of risks from a 27 percent surge in house prices
this year in the capital Auckland, read by markets as a sign the
bank might have to keep a tighter rein on policy in response.
"The kiwi jumped on these headlines as the market
interpreted them as less dovish," said Sue Trinh, a strategist
with RBC Capital Markets.
Sterling, which has also recovered some ground after sharp
falls last week, inched higher after a mixed bag of wage data
and jobs numbers which at least did not worsen the broad
economic outlook. By 1300 it was 0.4 percent up on the day at
$1.5175.
