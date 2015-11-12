* ECB's Draghi warning on inflation knocks euro half a cent
lower
* Resistance to more falls around $1.07
* Market hopes for direction from string of Fed speakers
* Aussie rallies on strong Oct jobs data
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Nov 12 The euro dipped briefly below
$1.07 on Thursday after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi
singled out the currency's more robust performance since May as
one driver for a "weakening" outlook on inflation.
His prepared testimony to the European parliament jolted a
currency market which has been drifting since a unexpectedly
strong batch of U.S. jobs numbers last week prompted many to bet
on a rise in Federal Reserve interest rates next month.
But there was no follow-through after the initial drop and
by midday in Europe, the single currency had again recovered to
trade at $1.0714, down 0.3 percent on the day but still well
above this week's low of $1.0674.
"Some real action after Draghi this morning, but it's
noticeable that we haven't pushed on," said a trader with one
international bank in London.
There is a broad consensus among the major currency trading
banks that the dollar should rise but analysts have pointed to
several barriers standing in the way of a swift push to highs of
$1.0450 hit in March and April.
That has added to a sticky performance this week that also
seems linked to a generally weaker tone to commodity prices and
worries over what view Fed officials may take of the dollar's
gains.
"(There are) concerns the Fed may lace a rate hike next
month with a relatively dovish message," analysts from Rabobank
said in a note.
"U.S. price pressure remains moderate and with the gains in
the USD since the middle of last year having effectively already
tightened monetary conditions in the U.S., there is risk that
the Fed may revise down its projections for further policy
tightening next month."
Prior to Draghi's comments, the Australian dollar had been
the day's only big mover, surging more than 1 percent to its
highest in a week after the strong jobs readout knocked 0.3
percentage points off unemployment.
A number of European analysts expressed disbelief at the
official numbers, which cool expectations of more loosening of
monetary policy in an economy that has looked moribund since the
end of a China-driven commodities investment boom.
Morgan Stanley are among the more bullish of the major banks
on the Aussie but even they urged caution on the numbers.
"Stellar Australian consumer confidence and labour market
data support our economists' call for the RBA leaving rates
unchanged this year," the bank's strategists said in a note.
"However, the sustainability of Australia's economic rebound
is in doubt. Current Aussie strength may only offer tactical
bullish opportunities, towards $0.74, while the long-term
outlook remains bearish."
After a slight retreat at the start of the European session,
the Aussie was up 1.1 percent on the day at $0.7137.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)