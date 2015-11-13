(Repeats to additional subscribers)
* Dollar up on day but stuck in $1.07-1.08 range vs euro
* Euro on course for first weekly gain since early Oct
* U.S. retail sales numbers main risk
* Brexit worries drive sterling volatility higher
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Nov 13 The euro looked set to end the
week in positive territory on Friday, a small loss on the day
leaving it well above $1.0700 and stymying those who had
expected the greenback to surge again after very strong jobs
data a week ago.
U.S. retail sales is the main event for a market which has
proved stickier for the U.S. currency than many analysts were
expecting even as pricing firms around a rise in Federal Reserve
interest rates in December.
Fed deputy governor Stanley Fischer pointed late on Thursday
to the impact of the dollar's gains on inflation but gave no
sign that the stronger currency would be a barrier to raising
rates and said its influence on prices would wane next year.
The dollar was up 0.3 percent on the day at $1.0775 per euro
by 1245GMT, down around half a cent compared to
opening levels at the start of the week.
"We may see another wobble around retail sales today, but
really the dollar should grind higher against the euro into the
end of the year," said Richard Benson, Co-Head of Portfolio
Investments at currency fund Millennium Global in London.
"The divergence between monetary policy at the big central
banks is very powerful. We're not fully priced yet for a Fed
hike in December and when they do lift off we'll have to put a
load in for the next two years."
While there is a broad consensus between the major banks
around further gains for the dollar, a range of arguments have
emerged this week for why the euro may yet prove somewhat more
robust than the market's biggest dollar bulls expect.
Morgan Stanley strategist Ian Stannard pointed to the impact
on risk of higher Fed rates, a stronger dollar, and resulting
lower commodity prices, as one factor that may feed back to
support the euro.
"If investors appetite for risk is constrained then the use
of the euro as a funding currency would be constrained under
that environment," he said.
"It's not going to be a straightforward dollar rise, you
could well see a situation whereby the euro dollar decline is
not so obvious as many people believe."
Countering that, France's BNP Paribas was the latest top 10
bank to cut its forecasts for the euro, for the first time
forecasting the dollar to reach parity, although not until the
second half of next year.
The dollar also fetched 122.75 yen after capping off
three straight days of losses on Thursday, leaving it almost
flat for the week.
A big move in the background this week has been a surge in
the cost of derivatives providing protection against big moves
in sterling over the next two years. Spot rates of the pound
have held up well, but 1-year implied volatility on Thursday
topped 10 percent to hit its highest in 3-1/2 years.
"There may be some M&A action in there, but a lot of it is
founded on worries over the Brexit debate next year,"
Millennium's Benson said.
Sterling traded 0.1 percent lower on the day at $1.5219 and
half a percent higher against the euro at 70.68 pence.