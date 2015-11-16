* Euro falls 0.5 pct vs dollar, down 0.4 pct vs Swiss franc
* Fed/ECB policy divergence seen as factor weighing on euro
* European shares in green as overall impact rather muted
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Nov 16 The euro was pinned near
seven-month troughs against the dollar on Monday, as investors
worried about the impact on the euro zone economy of Friday's
Paris attacks steered clear of the common currency.
Traditional safe-haven the Swiss franc rose 0.4 percent
against the euro, while one-month euro/dollar implied
volatility, a key gauge of how sharp swings in the currency are
likely to be, jumped nearly 5 percent to trade around 12
percent..
Analysts judged the reaction to the worries stemming from
the attacks in Paris as rather muted, however, with investors
increasingly focused on rising policy divergence between the
European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve.
Even before the attacks, the euro had lost ground on
expectations the ECB will step up monetary easing next month,
possibly cutting its deposit rate deeper into negative territory
and buying more assets under its quantitative easing programme.
Trends in the money market showed investors are fully
pricing in a 10 basis points cut in the deposit rate -- from
-0.2 percent at present -- in December.
The euro fell 0.5 percent to $1.0723, not far from
last week's 6-1/2-month low of $1.0674, having retreated almost
7 percent from its Oct. 15 peak of $1.1495. It also touched
130.66 yen, its lowest since late April, but last
stood at 131.92 yen, down slightly on the day.
"There has been no major upturn in market volatility, but no
doubt the attacks in Paris will raise further the uncertainty
over the outlook for the euro zone economy," said Derek
Halpenny, European head of global markets research at Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi.
Vitor Constancio, a top ECB policy setter warned on Monday
that the attacks could hurt investor confidence.
Analysts said the euro's reaction was counter to the
behaviour of investors in the summer months, when the single
currency was showing apparent qualities of a safe-haven. The
euro was a major winner then as investors unwound euro-funded
carry trades amid worries about a Chinese-led global slowdown.
Martin Enlund, chief FX strategist at Nordea, said the
attacks are likely to raise the risk premium for the euro in the
short term, while the longer term a hit to business and consumer
sentiment would depend on how sharply risk sentiment sours.
The yen gave a muted response to data that showed
Japan's GDP slipped more than expected in July-September, the
second consecutive quarter of economic contraction.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano In TOKYO; Editing by
Catherine Evans)