* Euro recovers after fall below $1.0650
* Dollar index steady after touching highest since April
* Slightly stronger core inflation helps sterling
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Nov 17 The dollar struggled to make
further progress after hitting a seven-month high against the
euro on Tuesday while sterling was bolstered by a better than
expected readout on core inflation ahead of U.S. numbers later
in the day.
An early surge by the dollar, building on Monday's 0.5
percent gain, offered hope of an attack on levels around $1.06
against the euro, which dealers say is the main barrier to a
swift move back to highs hit in the first half of 2015.
After hitting a seven-month high of $1.0647, the dollar was
up 0.15 percent at $1.0671 by 1130 GMT and flat on the
day against a basket of currencies.
"We have thought for a week now that these levels around
$1.0600, $1.0640 are the key ones for the euro," said the head
of spot currency trading at a large international bank in
London, who asked not to be named.
"If it gets below these levels it could go very quickly. The
pain trade is obviously in the other direction and I would note
that we have seen clients betting on the dollar using options to
cheapen their dollar positions into the end of the year."
Almost all major currency trading banks are forecasting a
rise towards parity with the euro in the months ahead, but the
past two weeks have proved stickier for the dollar than some
expected. Options markets also point to substantial barriers to
further gains between current levels and March and April highs
around $1.0450.
Some traders said there were concerns of a lower printout on
U.S. consumer price data due later in the session, potentially
weakening the case for a rise in Federal Reserve interest rates
that is now broadly expected next month.
The inflation numbers are unlikely to shift the broader
picture of a U.S. central bank on the cusp of raising rates. But
in a note overnight, Citi head of G10 FX strategy, Steven
Englander, laid out a handful of risks to current market pricing
from Wednesday's policy meeting minutes.
"The big risk is that the minutes convey that many FOMC
members are less convinced on a December hike than the market
now thinks and could easily be swayed by market uncertainty or
other events to wait another couple of meetings," he said.
In sharp contrast with the Fed, the European Central Bank is
considered very likely to expand or extend its quantitative
easing programme next month, while potentially also cutting
deposit rates, which is keeping the euro under
pressure.
Sterling bounced back from initial losses to trade flat on
the day at $1.5203. It was 0.2 percent higher against the euro.
"There is a lot of natural retail demand for sterling around
$1.50," another dealer said. "It is always going to be hard to
break that level."
(Editing by David Goodman)