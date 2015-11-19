* Dollar struggles to capitalise on signal Fed ready to move
* Yen edges to session high after BoJ holds steady as
expected
* Australian and New Zealand dollars biggest gainers
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Nov 19 The dollar struggled against the
euro and the yen on Thursday, with some analysts arguing that it
will now take more than next month's expected action on euro
zone and U.S. monetary policy to drive the greenback higher.
The Japanese yen gained almost half a percent against
the dollar on Thursday after the Bank of Japan kept policy
steady while the New Zealand and Australian dollars both gained
almost 1 percent.
The action after Wednesday's Federal Reserve minutes
underlined the stickier performance of the dollar since a surge
prompted by strong jobs numbers two weeks ago.
U.S. bond markets were impressed by a clear sign that a
majority at the Fed think a rate rise in December may now be
"appropriate", sending U.S. short-term interest rates higher.
But the dollar stalled again above $1.06 against the euro, with
some players citing profit-taking by some bigger fund players.
"That the dollar is lower signals that this outcome (of the
December meeting) is increasingly discounted, particularly in
the wake of recent, very heavy USD buying," said Citi's Asian
head of G10 FX strategy, Todd Elmer.
"It likewise means that for the USD to head higher still,
some signal on the trajectory of rates beyond the first hike may
be needed."
The dollar index was down about 0.3 percent at
99.326. It hit a high of 99.853 overnight, closing in on the
12-year peak of 100.39 set in March.
There are still plenty of dollar bulls out there.
"We think only about 60 percent of the Fed hike is priced
in, so there is clearly scope for the dollar to go higher if
that pricing moves to 80-90 percent," Barclays strategist Nick
Sgouropoulos said.
"You could see this morning that people are selling the
rally in euro-dollar."
The Fed funds futures curve is pricing in two hikes with a
minimal chance of a third throughout 2016. Barclays, which sees
the euro at $1.03 by the end of this year, expects four. The
euro gained a quarter of a percent to $1.0682 by 0920 GMT.
A chorus of Fed officials also backed investors'
expectations of a rate rise, with Fed President Dennis Lockhart,
New York Fed President William Dudley and Cleveland Fed
President Loretta Mester all expressing confidence that the
policy tightening, when it comes, will be implemented smoothly
for markets.
"It seems the argument has moved on from when the Fed will
raise rates to how many hikes we will see in 2016," Chris
Weston, chief market strategist at IG Ltd in Melbourne, said in
a note to clients.
