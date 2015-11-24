* Dollar index slips after hitting 100
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Nov 24 The dollar eased from a 8-month
peak against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, with caution
prevailing in a holiday-hit trading week that is likely to see
major currencies stay within tight ranges.
In Europe, the attention will be on Bank of England Governor
Mark Carney who is expected to testify to lawmakers later in the
day. Earlier this month, he cooled expectations that the BoE
will follow the Federal Reserve soon in raising rates, and he is
expected to reiterate that, flagging external risks to growth.
The dollar index was down 0.15 percent at 99.63,
having hit a 8-month high of 100.00 struck on Monday. Volumes
are likely to stay low given the Thanksgiving holidays in the
United States.
The index had fallen to as low as 98.735 late last week in
what was considered a corrective phase following days of strong
gains fuelled by prospects of tighter U.S. monetary policy.
Futures prices showed investors see a near-75 percent chance
the Fed will hike rates next month, according to CME Group's
FedWatch.
"With odds increasing for a rate hike in December, the
debate will shift to weather future rate hikes will be slow and
gradual," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC
World Markets.
"In that case, there may be less justification for holding
long dollar positions and for the index, the air above 100 could
get rarefied."
In a letter to U.S. consumer advocate Ralph Nader, Fed Chair
Janet Yellen on Monday reiterated that the central bank should
only gradually raise interest rates, boosting expectations that
the bar for rate hikes in 2016 is rather high.
"With a rate hike seemingly priced in, market views are that
the dollar could fall after the Fed delivers a hike in
December," said Shinichiro Kadota, chief Japan FX strategist at
Barclays in Tokyo.
"Focus is shifting to when the second rate hike would be,
and how many times the Fed could hike rates next year."
The euro inched up to $1.0645 after touching a
7-month trough of $1.0592. Investors are focussing on the German
IFO survey for cues and a good number could see the euro jump to
$1.0675, but traders said those gains are likely to be fleeting.
Sterling was flat at $1.5118 and slightly lower
against the euro. Governor Carney will be joined by
chief economist Andy Haldane and external member Kristin Forbes
and new member Gertjan Vlieghe. Traders, though, expect Carney
to tread water with his guidance, at least until after the
December Fed meeting.
