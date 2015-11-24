* Dollar index slips after hitting 100
* Euro bounces, but faces resistance
* Sterling dips as rates seen on hold
(Adds details, quotes)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Nov 24 The dollar eased from a 8-month
peak against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, falling against
the yen and the Swiss franc as a rise in tension between Russia
and Turkey spurred inflows into traditional safe haven
currencies.
The greenback shed 0.3 percent against the yen and
0.1 percent against the Swiss franc, after Turkish
fighter jets shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian
border.
The incident triggered a "flight to safety" and underpinned
the yen and the Swiss franc, both of which are sought during
times of financial market stress.
"(An) intensification (of tension) could at least prompt
some lightening up of long dollar bets and support traditional
safe havens like yen," Josh O'Byrne, strategist at Citi, said.
Sterling dipped after Bank of England's chief economist Andy
Haldane said there were downside risks to inflation and growth
while Governor Mark Carney reiterated a low interest rate
environment is likely to remain. Earlier this month, he cooled
expectations that the BoE will follow the Federal Reserve soon
in raising rates.
The dollar index was down 0.2 percent at 99.569,
having hit a 8-month high of 100.00 struck on Monday. Volumes
are likely to stay low given the approaching Thanksgiving
holidays in the United States.
The index had fallen to as low as 98.735 late last week in
what was considered a corrective phase following days of strong
gains fuelled by prospects of tighter U.S. monetary policy.
Futures prices showed investors see a near-75 percent chance
the Fed will hike rates next month, according to CME Group's
FedWatch.
"With odds increasing for a rate hike in December, the
debate will shift to weather future rate hikes will be slow and
gradual," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC
World Markets.
"In that case, there may be less justification for holding
long dollar positions and for the index, the air above 100 could
get rarefied."
In a letter to U.S. consumer advocate Ralph Nader, Fed Chair
Janet Yellen on Monday reiterated that the central bank should
only gradually raise interest rates, boosting expectations that
the bar for rate hikes in 2016 is rather high.
The euro inched up to $1.0650 after touching a
7-month trough of $1.0592. The German IFO survey beat
expectations, although traders sold the euro at higher levels.
(Editing by Angus MacSwan)