* Euro above $1.06, but investors wary before ECB meets
* Short euro positions widely held
* Dollar recovers after weak ISM data
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Dec 2 The euro slipped on Wednesday to
hover just above a 7 1/2-month low against the dollar, as
long-term investors raised their bets against the single
currency before an European Central Bank meeting that is
expected to ease monetary policy further.
Euro zone inflation data for November, due at 1000 GMT, is
likely to pick up but remain well below the ECB's target of
around 2 percent. That keeps in play bets the central bank will
cut rates deeper into negative territory, weighing on sentiment
towards the euro.
The euro's dip lower helped the dollar recover ground lost
after data showed U.S. manufacturing contracted in November for
the first time in three years. The Federal Reserve is still
expected to raise rates later this month, but the report struck
a jarring note nonetheless.
"The euro has enjoyed a bit of a bounce, but going into the
meeting, investors are confident that the ECB will not
disappoint," said Alvin Tan, currency strategist at Societe
Generale. "Investors will also keep an eye on what (Fed Chair
Janet) Yellen has to say."
The euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.0622, with
Monday's 7 1/2-month trough of $1.0557 in sight.
The dollar index roe to 99.878, after retreating from
a 8 1/2-month high of 100.310 set on Monday. The index set a
12-year peak of 100.390 in March.
The index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of rival
currencies, rallied 3.3 percent last month on expectations the
Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its Dec. 15-16
policy review.
Yellen has public appearances on Wednesday and Thursday at a
high-profile economics group and before a joint committee of
Congress. She may remind investors that while the Fed is ready
to act, further increases are likely to be gradual.
Against the yen, the dollar rose to 123.08 yen,
moving back toward Monday's high of 123.34. It has been little
changed against the yen since hitting a three-month high of
123.77 in mid-November.
"Japanese importers have demand for dollars, so any good
figure, then 124, here we come," said Kaneo Ogino, director at
foreign exchange research firm Global-info Co in Tokyo.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite, editing by Larry King)