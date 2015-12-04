(Repeats to additional subscribers)
* ECB disappoints euro bears with bare-minimum easing
* All eyes on U.S. payrolls, upbeat report could aid dollar
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Dec 4 The euro fell on Friday, having
posted its biggest one-day surge in nearly seven years when the
latest round of easing by European Central Bank fell well short
of market expectations, with focus now turning to the U.S. jobs
report.
The euro shed 0.7 percent against the dollar to trade at
$1.0872 after shooting up 3.1 percent on Thursday, its
biggest one-day gain since March 2009. It had fallen to a 7-1/2
month low of $1.0523 on Thursday before jumping to as high as
$1.0981 after the ECB's measures were announced.
Investors scrambled to unwind hefty short euro positions on
a bare-minimum easing package in which the ECB cut its deposit
rate by a mere 10 basis points and extended its asset buys by
six months.
Following recent dovish comments from ECB President Mario
Draghi, markets had expected more aggressive measures including
a larger cut in the deposit rate and perhaps even an increase in
the monthly pace of asset purchases.
"Draghi caused a great deal of disappointment, dislocation
and pain," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at
CIBC World Markets. "Today, the pain trade could come from
disappointing U.S. jobs number. But with the dollar index having
fallen pretty sharply, we expect that a reading between
175-200,000 should allow the dollar to consolidate."
While November payrolls might not be as impressive as the
271,000 new jobs created in October, economists still expect a
solid addition of 200,000 jobs for last month. The report is
likely to support the case for a December rate hike, unless a
shock reading below 150,000 or soft wage growth derails chances
of a lift off.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, speaking before
Congress' Joint Economic Committee on Thursday, said the United
States may be "close to the point at which we should be raising"
rates.
Yellen also said the economy needs to add fewer than 100,000
jobs a month to cover new entrants to the workforce, perhaps
setting an implicit floor for jobs growth that policymakers want
to see.
"It is still easier to support the dollar as the story is no
longer just about the Fed hiking rates, but how frequently they
could continue to tighten policy," said Bart Wakabayashi, head
of forex at State Street in Tokyo.
Nevertheless, the euro's explosive rally on Thursday knocked
the dollar index back to a one-month low of 97.591, from
a 12-1/2-year peak of 100.510 hit midweek. The index shed 2.1
percent on Thursday, its worst performance since March 2009. It
last stood at 98.269.
