* Dollar recovers broadly after U.S. jobs data, oil fall
* Kiwi hit by speculation of interest rate cut this week
* Falling oil prices hurt Norwegian crown
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Dec 7 The dollar rose broadly on
Monday on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve is on track to
raise interest rates next week in the wake of a solid November
jobs report.
The New Zealand dollar and Norwegian crown were big losers
to the greenback as commodity prices tumbled again and traders
reckoned central banks would embark on more policy stimulus to
help their economies.
"It's pretty much a done deal they will move," said Charles
St-Arnaud, currency strategist at Nomura Securities
International in New York, referring to the Fed which holds a
policy meeting on Dec. 15-16.
U.S. interest rate futures implied traders are pricing in
about a 78 percent chance that U.S. policymakers would raise
rates for the first time in nine years next week, according to
CME Group's FedWatch program.
The greenback climbed for a second day after last Thursday's
stunning 3 percent fall against the euro, after the European
Central Bank delivered less stimulus than the market expected.
The euro was down 0.4 percent at $1.0845, while the
dollar edged up about 0.1 percent to 123.23 yen.
While the greenback gained a third of a percent against a
basket of currencies, it surged 1.5 percent against the New
Zealand dollar to $0.6647 ahead of Wednesday's meeting
of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. Another cut in interest
rates there is on the table but, many say, is not priced in by
markets.
"Our view is they will cut, and you can see that it's under
pressure this morning," said Dominic Bunning, a strategist with
HSBC in London.
The dollar was up 1.7 percent against the Norwegian crown at
8.6686 crowns as Brent oil futures in London fell to near
seven-year lows on OPEC's disagreement on output cuts and the
dollar's rebound that made it more expensive to buy crude
globally.
Brent futures for January 2016 delivery were down 3
percent at $41.50 a barrel.
The drop in oil prices knocked the Canadian dollar to its
weakest level against the greenback in 11 years. The loonie was
last down 1 percent at C$1.3497.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)