* Markets await Fed decision, due at 1900 GMT Wednesday
* U.S. rate hike expected, tightening path in focus
* Dollar index off Tuesday's near 1-week high
(Adds oil-related currency moves)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Dec 16 The dollar traded around one-week
highs against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday, with
moves limited in the countdown to an expected hike in U.S.
interest rates later in the day.
Another 2 percent fall in Brent crude prices sent the
Norwegian crown a full percentage point lower and
Canada's dollar to the latest of a series of 11-1/2 year lows
against its U.S. counterpart.
But moves on major currency pairs were subdued ahead of a
Fed decision at 1900 GMT, widely expected to deliver its first
rate increase in nearly a decade.
Analysts from Citi, the FX market's single biggest player
and hedge funds' partner of choice, said that positioning in the
dollar against the euro has turned all but flat after a clearout
over the past fortnight.
That suggests the action after the Fed's move, a sea change
in the shape of global monetary policy, is more likely to come
on a handful of emerging currencies and in credit and other
markets than on the big FX pairs.
"Markets are going into the announcement expecting a rate
hike but, on the surface at least, relatively relaxed that it is
priced in," said Kit Juckes, a strategist with France's Societe
Generale in London.
"If 10-year treasury yields stay close to today's levels, I
don't see much of a move in the euro or yen. But I do think that
in the long run there is enough momentum in the US economy for
yields to edge higher and that will drag the Euro lower."
By midday in London, the dollar was less than 0.1 percent
higher versus a basket of major currencies at 98.174,
half a percent off Tuesday's peak of 98.292, its highest since
Dec. 9. Against the euro it was a touch higher at $1.0916,
having hit its highest in a week a day earlier.
"There was the feeling at one point yesterday that some
people were loading up on dollar longs again," said a dealer
with one bank in London. "It doesn't feel like there is much
chance (Fed chief Janet) Yellen could be more dovish than the
market pricing suggests."
Against the yen, the greenback inched up 0.1 percent to
121.71 yen.
This month's drop in the dollar versus yen and the euro's
rise against the dollar suggest that short-term players have
pared back their long dollar positions, said a trader for a
Japanese bank.
The crown was sent lower by speculation that further
shocking falls in oil prices over the past few weeks might lead
Norway's central bank to cut interest rates next week in aid of
propping up growth.
"We expect no change but there is a material risk of a cut,"
Citi analyst Josh O'Byrne said.
The fall in oil has knocked the stuffing out of both oil
investment in Norway and revenues from its main export, but
cutting rates would also further weaken the crown. At 9.58
crowns per euro on Wednesday, it is down almost 5 percent in
just over two weeks.
"The case to avoid more easing is primarily driven by the
currency being weaker than forecast," O'Byrne said.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing
by Richard Balmforth)