* Dollar index below two-week highs touched last week
* Euro steady despite destabilising Spanish election result
* Yuan set stronger for first time in two weeks
* Long dollar positions trimmed further - IMM data
(Adds more quotes, sterling rates)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Dec 21 An inconclusive election result
that may increase unease over Spain's financial stability did
little to weaken the euro on Monday, while China's yuan was
fixed stronger by authorities for the first time in two weeks.
The dollar index was broadly flat and dealers said currency
markets were already firmly in holiday mode, but there are
concerns that the run-in to the year end may yet bring some
volatility.
"Liquidity has already gone substantially lower," said
Thomas Suter, chief executive of currency focused Swiss hedge
fund Quaesta.
"Probably it will get even worse and that does sometimes
open the door for some unexpected moves."
Estimates of dollar positioning after last week's Federal
Reserve meeting suggest the market is still net positive on the
currency against the euro and other majors.
Given the still broad consensus among major bank analysts
that the dollar will rise in the first quarter, the now minimal
scale of those bets leaves room for some of the big money
investors who have cashed up this month to buy back in.
"I find it hard to imagine big moves in the dollar against
the euro or yen by the end of the year, but there is certainly
some potential for it to gain against sterling or some of the
commodity-linked currencies," said Simon Derrick, chief currency
strategist at Bank of New York Mellon in London.
He pointed to concerns over UK growth and a debate in
Britain about leaving the European Union as potential drivers
for sterling selling going into the new year.
In morning trade in London, the dollar was up less than 0.1
percent against a basket of currencies. The euro dipped
marginally to $1.0864 while the yen fell around 0.2
percent to 121.41 yen per dollar.
Sterling was marginally lower at $1.4885, while the
Australian dollar fell a quarter of a percent to $0.7164.
The 48 percent fall in Azerbaijan's now free-floating manat
underlined how minimally the slump in oil and commodities
prices has played out on major currencies such as the Aussie.
Australia's biggest export, iron ore, has fallen by a third in
price since September, in which time the Aussie is up almost 4
percent against the U.S. dollar.
The main topic of conversation on the majors remains the
divergence in policy and economic outlooks between the United
States and most of the rest of the world.
After last week's first U.S. rate rise in almost a decade,
Barclays predicts the Federal Reserve will hike by no more than
75 basis points next year compared to the 100 basis points
assumed by the FOMC.
A Reuters poll of 120 economists found the Fed would raise
rates again in March, but probably would not move as quickly
next year as policymakers have suggested.
Positioning data from last Tuesday as predicted by Citi and
others last week, showed a further trimming of net bets on the
dollar. BNP Paribas' more current quantitative measures
of positioning suggested short-term market players were
continuing to cut those dollar positions.
"We would expect that activity to be balanced by demand from
longer-term oriented market participants to use pullbacks to
build USD exposure in anticipation of trend appreciation next
year," BNP analysts said in a morning note.
(Editing by Alison Williams)