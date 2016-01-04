* Dollar hits 11-week low vs yen, eases against Swiss franc
* China selloff hits Aussie, other commodity-linked
currencies
* Yuan hits weakest offshore since Sept 2011
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Jan 4 The dollar sank to an 11-week low
against the yen on Monday, hit by a renewed stock market selloff
in China that sent currency traders running for the traditional
security of the Japanese currency and the Swiss franc.
Even if a majority of the biggest bank and fund traders
expect more strength for the greenback this year, doubts about
that have been writ large in a month when it fell almost 5
percent against the euro and almost 3 against the yen.
Another 6-7 percent slide in Shanghai shares was the trigger
on Monday, suggesting again that the global economy may struggle
to handle many more rises in U.S. interest rates this year -
likely to be the central driver for any further dollar rally.
China's yuan currency hit its lowest in more than 4 years in
both onshore and offshore trade.
"All about China really," said the head of foreign exchange
at one large London brokerage, asking not to be named.
"Volumes are still not that high but it has been a very
interesting start this morning. The weakening of the yuan is
getting a lot of attention."
The Swiss franc and yen both rose around 1 percent against
the dollar, to 118.995 yen and 0.9941 francs,
respectively.
The world's biggest trading bank Citi recommended selling
the yen overnight with a two-week perspective before swiftly
recommending clients take profit thanks to the scale of the move
against the dollar. The bank remained broadly downbeat on the
dollar's prospects ahead of ISM sentiment data later in the day.
"While we doubt that a lasting shift in trend towards weaker
data will be seen, there are some immediate risks," strategist
Josh O'Byrne said in a morning note to clients.
"Given recent disappointment from regional surveys, there is
some risk for dollar losses associated with today's ISM report."
Tension in the Middle East was also playing a role after
Saudi Arabia on Sunday severed ties with Iran.
Data showed China's factory activity shrank for the tenth
straight month in December, hitting shares across Asia.
The Australian, Canadian and New Zealand dollars, which all
tend to be dependent on growth and the buoyancy of commodity
prices, were all sharply lower.
Still, battered crude oil prices rebounded on Monday as the
Middle East tensions stoked supply concerns. Some observers saw
this ultimately favouring the dollar.
"Instability in the Middle East might lead to the yen being
bought against the dollar, but that might be temporary as higher
oil prices would support the economy of the United States, a
major oil exporter, in the longer term," said Masashi Murata,
senior currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
