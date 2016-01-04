* Dollar hits 11-week low vs yen, eases against Swiss franc
* Disappointing German inflation data knocks euro lower
* Yuan hits weakest offshore since Sept 2011
* Swedish crown slips after Riksbank opens to intervention
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Jan 4 The dollar tumbled to an 11-week
low against the yen on Monday, as disappointing factory data
sparked a steep stock market selloff in China and spurred safe
haven demand for the Japanese currency and the Swiss franc.
Renewed worries about the world's second largest economy
also hurt the Australian dollar and other currencies whose
economies export heavily to China.
"It's a market driven by risk-off sentiment with the sharp
drop in equity prices in China," said Vassili Serebriakov,
currency strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.
The 7-percent slide in Shanghai shares on Monday suggested
the global economy may struggle to handle many more rises in
U.S. interest rates this year - likely to be the central driver
for any further dollar rally.
China's yuan currency hit its lowest in more than four years
in both onshore and offshore trade. .
Nervousness about the ongoing contraction among the Chinese
manufacturers despite Beijing's surprise devaluation in August
sent traders to embrace traditional low-risk yen and Swiss
franc.
The yen rose 0.9 percent against the dollar to 119.20 yen
, while the franc hit highs of 0.9924 francs per dollar
before trimming gains to around 0.4 percent at 1.0046.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars were down more than 1
percent , while the Canadian dollar shed 0.6
percent at C$1.3920.
On the other hand, the greenback erased earlier losses
against the euro after data showed German inflation unexpectedly
slowed in December, bringing the annual rate in 2015 to a record
low.
The euro was down 0.4 percent at $1.0814, retreating
from a session high of $1.0946.
Among other European currencies, the Swedish crown fell
against the euro and dollar after the country's central bank
gave its governor the power to intervene immediately to weaken
the crown in a bid to stimulate its economy.
It was down 0.5 percent at 8.4918 crown per dollar
and 0.1 percent lower at 9.1815 crown per euro.
Most analysts and traders see the dollar resumes its uptrend
if the Federal Reserve signals it may tighten again after
raising rates in nearly a decade last month.
Friday's U.S. payrolls report if it shows more job gains,
would offer more evidence the Fed could raise rates again before
mid-year, they said.
"We are on a choppy road heading to Friday's jobs report,"
said Sebastien Galy, currency strategist at Deutsche Bank in New
York.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London; Editing by
Toby Chopra and Alistair Bell)