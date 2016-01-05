* Stocks bounce modestly after tanking on Monday
* Yen nudged away from highs vs dollar
* Euro hits 8-month low vs yen
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Jan 5 The euro fell towards a one-month
low against the dollar on Tuesday, as risk appetite stabilised
following a volatile Monday when weak Chinese data and a
breakdown in relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran prompted a
stock market sell-off.
The dollar had hit an 11-week low against the Japanese
currency on the first trading day of the year as Chinese
share prices slid and traders ran for the traditional security
of the yen and the Swiss franc.
But world stocks inched off 2-1/2 month lows on Tuesday as
China pumped in an estimated $20 billion to stabilise local
equity and currency markets, and the dollar was off its lows
against the yen. European bourses meanwhile opened higher after
the previous day's steep losses.
The euro fell 0.3 percent to $1.0795. It has tended
recently to perform well at times of market uncertainty as
investors who had held euro-funded carry positions, in which the
a low-yielding currency is borrowed and then sold in favour of a
riskier higher-yielding one, have bought back euros.
"(Markets are) slightly risk-on," said BMO Capital Markets
currency strategist Stephen Gallo, in London. "Equity markets
have stabilized a little bit ... People have come in and have
seen that the selling in Chinese shares is no worse than it was
yesterday."
Against the yen, the euro fell 0.7 percent to an eight-month
low of 128.55 yen.
Traders will be watching euro zone flash inflation data due
at 1000 GMT, following weaker-than-expected German and Spanish
inflation numbers on Monday. Analysts at Commerzbank said an
argument could be made for further rate cuts if the data missed
forecasts for a 0.3 percent annual pick-up, prompting the
European Central Bank to again lower its inflation projections.
Shanghai shares managed to limp up 0.2 percent on Tuesday
after Chinese regulators said they may restrict stock sales by
major shareholders.
"China looks to be the main theme for 2016, as developments
there could unsettle equities while disrupting the Fed's
intended rate hike schedule," said Junichi Ishikawa, market
analyst at IG Securities in Tokyo.
"China risk adds a layer of support to the yen, which
already looks to appreciate this year as Japan's current account
surplus grows at a faster-than-expected pace," he said.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by
Catherine Evans)