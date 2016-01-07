* Yen rises to 4 1/2-month high vs dollar
* Commodity currencies hit hard on China worries
* Uncertainty on China policies worries investors
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Jan 7 The yen rose to its highest
against the dollar in more than four months on Thursday as
investors looked for a haven after China guided the yuan
aggressively lower, fuelling fresh anxiety about its economy and
its policy intentions.
The dollar dropped to 117.66 yen, a level not seen
since late August, and was last trading at 117.95 yen, still
down 0.4 percent on the day. The euro was down 0.3 percent
against the yen, close to Wednesday's nine-month lows.
The People's Bank of China set its official yuan midpoint
rate 0.5 percent weaker than Wednesday's fix. That
was the biggest daily decline since last August, when Beijing
surprised global investors by abruptly devaluing the currency
almost 2 percent.
"The lower yuan fixing probably signifies greater risks to
the Chinese economy than we know of, leading to risk-off
trades," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC
World Markets. "Its not surprising that the yen is gaining and
we could see it rise further if stock markets continue to lose
ground."
Global stock markets were in the red, tracking the Chinese
market, which plunged 7 percent at one point, leading
to a nation-wide trading halt for the second time this week.
Markets regained some stability after the offshore yuan
erased early losses of up to 1 percent after suspected
intervention by the authorities.
Nevertheless, the softer-than-expected fixing in onshore
trading led to speculation that the Chinese
authorities are engineering a weaker yuan to support exports.
Surveys on economic activities in China so far this year
indicate its economy is still slowing.
"It's been known that China's economy is not in a good
shape. What markets don't like above all is that there is no
telling what the Chinese central bank is trying to do on the
yuan," said Teppei Ino, currency analyst at Bank of
Mitsubishi-Tokyo UFJ in Singapore.
The uncertainty on China led traders to sell the Australian
dollar, often used as a liquid proxy for China plays.
The Aussie fell to a two-month low of $0.7025,
having shed more than three percent since the start of new year.
It was last trading 0.2 percent lower at $0.7056.
The euro was flat against the dollar at $1.0778,
having gained earlier after investors saw a dovish slant in
minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting.
The minutes showed some policymakers expressing concerns
inflation could get stuck at dangerously low levels, even though
they decided to raise interest rates.
Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said forecasts
of four rate increases this year were close to his expectations,
but global uncertainty could change that.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Larry King)