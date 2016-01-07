* Aussie dollar down 1 percent on China worries
* Uncertainty on China policies worries investors
* Intervention speculation limits drop in offshore yuan
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Jan 7 The yen rose to its highest
against the dollar in more than four months on Thursday as
investors looked for a haven after China guided the yuan
aggressively lower, fuelling fresh anxiety about its economy and
its policy intentions.
The dollar dropped nearly 1 percent to 117.33 yen, a
level not seen since late August, and was last trading at 117.60
yen, still down 0.8 percent. The euro was down 0.1 percent
against the yen, close to Wednesday's nine-month lows.
The People's Bank of China set its official yuan midpoint
rate 0.5 percent weaker than Wednesday's fix. That
was the biggest daily decline since last August, when Beijing
surprised global investors by abruptly devaluing the currency
almost 2 percent.
"The lower yuan fixing probably signifies greater risks to
the Chinese economy than we know of, leading to risk-off
trades," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC
World Markets. "Its not surprising that the yen is gaining and
we could see it rise further if stock markets continue to lose
ground."
Global stock markets were deep in the red, rattled by the
Chinese market, which plunged 7 percent at one point,
leading to a nation-wide trading halt for the second time this
week.
Markets regained some stability after the offshore yuan
erased early losses of up to 1 percent after suspected
intervention by the authorities.
Data released on Thursday showed Chinese foreign exchange
reserves, the world's largest, registered their biggest monthly
decline on record amid rising foreign capital outflows. The
reserves fell $512.66 billion in 2015 to $3.33 trillion, central
bank data show.
The softer-than-expected fixing in onshore trading
led to speculation that the Chinese authorities are
engineering a weaker yuan to support exports and help the
economy. Surveys on economic activities in China so far this
year indicate its economy is still slowing.
"The Chinese yuan weakness onshore and more importantly, the
PBoC allowing the yuan to reflect weakness in economic
fundamentals, sends a more accurate signal on the state of the
Chinese economy and a bigger threshold for the government to
accept pain. The floor is getting lower," said Sean Yokota, head
of Asia strategy at SEB, a Nordic bank.
The uncertainty on China led traders to sell the Australian
dollar, often used as a liquid proxy for China plays.
The Aussie fell more than 1 percent to a two-month low of
$0.6984, having shed more than three percent since the
start of new year.
The euro was up 0.8 percent against the dollar at $1.0864
, after investors saw a dovish slant in minutes of the
Federal Reserve's December meeting.
The minutes showed some policymakers expressing concerns
inflation could get stuck at dangerously low levels, even though
they decided to raise interest rates.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Larry King)