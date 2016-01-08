* Dollar gains briefly on Dec payrolls report
* Little U.S. wage growth raises doubt on more rate hikes
* Investors cautious on long dollar positions due to China
* PBOC sets higher yuan fix for first time in 9 days
(Updates market action, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Jan 8 The dollar climbed Friday on
measures taken by China to ease this week's market turmoil and a
hefty rise in U.S. jobs in December, but gains were limited by
worries over whether Beijing has done enough to calm its
battered stock market.
This week's steep losses across global stock markets due to
fears about further slowing in the world's second-biggest
economy have clouded investors' outlook on the greenback and
whether the Federal Reserve has room to raise U.S. interest
rates further, if at all, in 2016, analysts said.
"The market's reaction is something between curious and
concerning," Richard Scalone, co-head of foreign exchange at TJM
Brokerage in Chicago said of the December U.S. payrolls report.
The dollar's rebound from a drop Thursday picked up after
data that showed U.S. employers added 292,000 workers in
December, well exceeding the 200,000 forecast of economists
polled by Reuters.
Those gains then faded as traders focused on the absence of
wage growth last month, which analysts reckoned caused U.S.
inflation to struggle to rise to 2 percent, the Fed's goal.
"This suggests inflation may be weak in 2016. It would be
hard for them to deliver four hikes this year," said Charles
St-Arnaud, currency strategist with Nomura Securities in New
York.
U.S. interest rates futures implied traders have priced in
two U.S. rate increases in 2016, half the increases hinted by
Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer earlier this week, according to
CME Group's FedWatch program.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.3 percent at 98.546
which was far below its session high of 99.183. It posted its
biggest one-day decline in about a month on Thursday.
The euro was down 0.3 percent against the dollar at $1.0895
, while the greenback clung to a 0.2 percent gain at
117.87 yen, pulling away from a 4-1/2-month low of 117.33
on Thursday, according to EBS data.
While traders sought to figure out the implication of the
latest U.S. jobs data on the Fed's rate-hike plan, they remain
jittery about China, analysts said.
The yuan, down by up to 3 percent in offshore trading this
week, steadied, with dealers reporting both outright
intervention by China through state-owned banks and temporary
bans on Chinese banks selling dollars.
The yuan was fixed higher by the PBOC for the
first time in nine days on Friday.
Sources told Reuters that China's central bank is under
increasing pressure from policy advisers to let the yuan fall
potentially by another 10-15 percent.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)