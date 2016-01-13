* Dollar stabilises as risk aversion eases for now
* Offshore Chinese yuan flat in London trade
* China imports/exports both beat market expectations
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Jan 13 The dollar and risk-sensitive
currencies rose against the yen and the euro on Wednesday as the
yuan steadied and better than expected Chinese trade data helped
reduce some of the pessimism towards the world's second largest
economy.
The offshore yuan was flat in London trade as some
calm returned following heavy intervention by Beijing to stem
recent declines in the Chinese currency. Some estimated the
Chinese central bank may have sold $10-20 billion in the last
week to prop up the yuan.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) fixed the daily mid-point
for the yuan at 6.5630 to the dollar, little changed
from the firm fixes on the previous two days, alleviating some
of the fears that have weighed on investors' minds about a sharp
and quick depreciation in the currency.
The fixing came as the central bank put a squeeze on
offshore sellers of the currency by making it prohibitively
expensive to speculate against the yuan.
The dollar index rose 0.3 percent to 99.246,
extending its recovery from this week's low of 98.252 set on
Monday. Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.6 percent to 118.30
yen, extending its recovery from a 4 1/2-month low of
116.70 yen hit on Monday.
The euro also fell 0.35 percent to $1.0822, from
Monday's high of $1.0970.
"It is hardly surprising that safe haven currencies like the
yen are under pressure. However, it is questionable how long
this risk appetite will last," said Lutz Karpowitz, currency
strategist at Commerzbank.
Both the safe-haven yen and the low-yielding euro tend to
gain at times of market stress because these currencies are
often used as funding currencies for investment in risk assets,
and consequently rise when there is a retreat from those assets.
Traders attributed the improved sentiment in global markets
to Chinese data that showed exports and imports in December were
both better than expectations.
All of this was good news for the Australian dollar, often
used as proxy for China because of Australia's reliance on
Chinese demand for raw materials. It jumped 0.7 percent to
$0.7032, edging back from Monday's four-month low of
$0.6927.
While Beijing appears to have stabilised the yuan for now,
analysts say its long-term policy outlook remains unclear. Hence
volatility in currency markets was likely to stay.
"When the yuan was accepted as reserve currency for the IMF,
they were asked to liberalise the market. And in the long run,
that is what they are likely to be heading for. What they have
been doing in recent days is the opposite," said Kyosuke Suzuki,
director of forex at Societe Generale.
"In addition, there's question of how long they can keep up
massive market intervention," he added.
