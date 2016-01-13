* Dollar stabilises as risk aversion eases
* Offshore Chinese yuan flat in London trade
* China imports/exports both beat market expectations
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Jan 13 The dollar and risk-sensitive
currencies rose against the yen and euro on Wednesday as the
yuan steadied and better than expected Chinese trade data eased
some of the pessimism over the world's second-largest economy.
The offshore yuan was flat in London trade as some
calm returned following heavy intervention by Beijing to stem
recent declines in the Chinese currency.
Some analysts estimate that the Chinese central bank may
have sold $10 billion-$20 billion in the last week to prop up
the yuan.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) fixed the daily mid-point
for the yuan at 6.5630 to the dollar, little changed
from the steady fixes of the previous two days, alleviating some
of the fears that have weighed on investors' minds about a sharp
and quick depreciation in the currency.
The fixing came as the central bank put a squeeze on
offshore sellers of the currency by making it prohibitively
expensive to speculate against the yuan.
The dollar index rose 0.3 percent to 99.246,
extending its recovery from this week's low of 98.252 set on
Monday. Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.5 percent to 118.20
yen, extending its recovery from a 4 1/2-month low of
116.70 yen hit on Monday.
The euro also fell 0.3 percent to $1.0822, from
Monday's high of $1.0970.
"It is hardly surprising that safe haven currencies like the
yen are under pressure. However, it is questionable how long
this risk appetite will last," said Lutz Karpowitz, currency
strategist at Commerzbank.
Both the safe-haven yen and the low-yielding euro tend to
gain at times of market stress because these currencies are
often used to fund investment in risk assets, and consequently
rise back up when there is a retreat from those assets.
Traders attributed the improved sentiment in global markets
to Chinese data that showed exports and imports in December were
both better than expectations.
The Australian dollar, often used as proxy for China because
of Australia's reliance on Chinese demand for raw materials,
rose 0.6 percent to $0.7022, edging back from Monday's
four-month low of $0.6927.
While Beijing appears to have stabilised the yuan for now,
analysts say its long-term policy outlook remains unclear. Hence
volatility in currency markets was likely to stay.
"The (trade) data is certainly enough to help restore some
degree of stability to the financial markets but is unlikely to
remove the fears in the markets over the slowdown in China and
how that will impact global growth and commodity prices," said
Derek Halpenny, European head of global markets research at Bank
of Tokyo Mitsubishi.
