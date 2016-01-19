* China Q4 GDP growth 6.8 pct y/y, in line with forecasts
* Other Chinese December data bit weaker than expected
* Yen seen supported by anxiety on global economy
* Sterling near 2010 low before UK inflation data
(Updates, adds comments)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Jan 19 The safe-haven yen fell on
Tuesday on relief that China's fourth-quarter economic growth
matched forecasts and improved risk appetite on expectations
that further monetary easing from the world's second largest
economy could be announced soon.
China's fourth-quarter gross domestic product grew 6.8
percent from a year earlier, matching expectations - but growth
of industrial output and retail sales in December slightly
missed forecasts.
Overall gross domestic product growth was a tick lower from
the previous quarter, boosting expectations that monetary easing
measures were imminent, possibly before Lunar New Year holidays
in early February.
The offshore yuan slipped around 0.2 percent
against the dollar to trade at 6.60 yuan per dollar in London
trade. The dollar was overall firmer, rising 0.2 percent against
a basket of currencies and 0.5 percent against the yen to
trade at 117.92 yen.
The dollar had hit a five-month low of 116.51 on Friday and
investors are still worried about global growth prospects, a
factor which will limit the yen's losses.
"It is too early to call an end to the yen appreciation
trend," said Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at Nomura. "We had
expected Chinese data to be a bit weaker, but it's not too bad
and that is supporting risk sentiment."
Investor risk appetites have been hit in the New Year on
renewed concerns about global growth, especially a slowdown in
China and whether authorities in Beijing can manage it. That has
supported safe-haven assets like Bunds and Treasuries and pushed
the yen higher in the currency market.
Indeed, the yen has been the best performer this year among
major currencies with a gain of about 2.2 percent against the
dollar.
"At the heart of the yen's strength are falls in the yuan,
which were perceived to be negative on the global economy," said
Shunsuke Yamada, chief Japan currency strategist at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch.
"The yuan's fall also makes it less likely for the Fed to
raise rates and nullify the existing reasons to bet against the
yen," he said.
Currency speculators in Chicago currency futures became net
yen buyers this month for the first time since Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe took office in late 2012.
The growth-linked Australian dollar, seen as a
proxy for China trades, rose 0.8 percent to $0.6918.
Sterling, a big loser since mid-December on softening
economic outlook and worries over a British referendum on its
membership of the European Union, was up 0.3 percent at $1.4292
, having hit a 5 1/2 year low of $1.4237 on Monday.
UK inflation data due at 0930 GMT is a key focus with a weak
reading having the potential to push back expectations of a rate
hike by the Bank of England even further, hurting the pound.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Masayuki Kitano;
Editing by Andrew Heavens)