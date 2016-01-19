* China Q4 GDP growth 6.8 pct y/y, in line with forecasts
* Yen seen supported by anxiety on global economy
* Sterling firmer after UK inflation data
(adds comments, details)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Jan 19 The safe-haven yen fell on
Tuesday on relief that China's fourth-quarter economic growth
had matched forecasts and as expectations of further monetary
easing there boosted risk appetite.
China's GDP grew 6.8 percent in October to December from a
year earlier -- as forecast, but the weakest quarterly growth
since 2009 -- while industrial output and retail sales in
December slightly missed forecasts.
Overall growth in the world's second largest economy was the
lowest in 25 years last year, boosting expectations that
monetary easing measures are imminent and could come before
Lunar New Year holidays in early February.
Offshore yuan showed signs of stability, dipping around 0.2
percent against the dollar to trade at 6.5989 yuan per
dollar in London trade. The dollar was firmer overall, rising
0.25 percent against a basket of currencies and 0.7
percent against the yen to trade at 118.08 yen.
The dollar had hit a five-month low of 116.51 on Friday and
investors are still worried about global growth prospects, a
factor which will limit the yen's losses.
The International Monetary Fund cut its global growth
forecasts for the third time in less than a year, citing a sharp
slowdown in China trade and weak commodity prices.
"It is too early to call an end to the yen appreciation
trend," said Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at Nomura. "We had
expected Chinese data to be a bit weaker, but it's not too bad
and that is supporting risk sentiment."
Worries about the strength of the global economy have
supported safe-haven assets like Bunds and Treasuries and pushed
the yen higher in the currency market this year.
Its gain of about 2 percent against the dollar makes it the
best performing major currency of early 2016, reflecting net
buying by currency speculators this month for the first time
since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took office in late 2012.
Nevertheless, U.S. investors return from Monday's holiday to
a more risk-positive mood, with global stocks rising and oil
bouncing from lows last seen in 2003.
"Before we join in the cheer, let's recall that Friday
closed on a very weak note in U.S. markets. It will be critical
for European and U.S. sessions to show some follow through to
get a sense that the clouds are parting on this brutal start to
2016," said John Hardy, head of FX strategy at Saxo Bank.
The growth-linked Australian dollar, seen as a
proxy for China trades, rose 1 percent to $0.6945, along with
the Norwegian crown, which also jumped 1 percent
against the euro as oil prices recovered.
Sterling, a big loser since mid-December on softening
economic outlook and worries over a British referendum on its
membership of the European Union, was up 0.3 percent at $1.4308
, on higher-than-expected inflation data.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)