* Yen up 1 pct after as world's stock markets tumble
* Canadian dollar braces for potential rate cut
* Pound near seven-year low on BoE's Carney comments
LONDON, Jan 20 The yen soared on Wednesday after
crude oil prices fell to near 13-year lows and risk appetite
waned, with the dollar dropping to a one-year low as investors
revised expectations of how much the Federal Reserve would raise
interest rates.
The dollar fell 1.3 percent to 115.97 yen in London
trade, its lowest since January 2015. It recovered to 116.48 yen
on reports an unnamed Japanese official said Tokyo was closely
watching the market.
The dollar had risen to 118.115 on Tuesday, after risk
appetite showed signs of recovering amid a bounce in crude oil
prices and hopes of further stimulus in China.
But the rally fizzled out when oil resumed its downward
slide, hurting sentiment towards stocks and encouraging
investors to buy safe-haven assets like the yen, Swiss francs
, German Bunds and U.S. Treasuries.
"The yen has shown maximum sensitivity to risk sentiment in
the recent weeks," said Manuel Oliveri, a Credit Agricole
currency strategist. "The upside for the yen, though, is likely
to be capped before the Bank of Japan meeting next week, given
they too are struggling with weakening inflation prospects."
Lower oil prices and the threat of deflation are posing a
challenge to policymakers. Talk of recession risk in the United
States has grown as oil prices fall, market volatility rises and
domestic activity slows. Investors are now pricing in just one
rate increase by the Fed in 2016.
Cheap oil will play a major role when the Bank of Canada
meets later on Wednesday. The median forecast in a Reuters poll
was for no change in policy, but some predicted the bank would
cut them to blunt the effect of lower oil prices.
The Canadian dollar was heading for its 13th straight
trading day of losses against its U.S. counterpart, hitting
C$1.4689 per dollar, its lowest in 13 years.
"With the market split on the outcome, the Canadian dollar
should react either way, though we suspect there would be a
bigger move on a cut," said Adam Cole, head of G10 currency
strategy at RBC Capital.
Sterling was still smarting from losses on Tuesday after
comments from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney. He said he
had no timetable for raising rates and warned more damage would
come from a slowdown in China, the world's second biggest
economy.
The pound was flat at $1.4155 having hit a
seven-year low of $1.4125 earlier in the day, its lowest since
March 2009.
