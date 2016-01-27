* Dollar flat of Fed policy review
* Analysts flag risk of hawkish surprise
* Aussie edges up after inflation wrong-foots speculators
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar struggled to gain
traction on Wednesday, with investors awaiting the outcome of a
Federal Reserve meeting for clues whether bets on a single U.S.
interest rate rise in 2016 are justified.
Australia's dollar meanwhile hit a three-week high
after one measure of domestic inflation came in slightly higher
than expected, and as less jittery global markets gave a small
boost to appetite for riskier currencies.
But Wednesday's main focus will be on the statement released
by the Fed after its Jan. 26-27 policy review. While the U.S.
central bank is almost certain to keep interest rates unchanged,
investors are keen to see its latest economic outlook given the
turbulent start to global financial markets this year.
With Fed fund futures <0#FF:> implying just one rate hike
this year, compared with four hikes according to Fed
policymakers' own rate guidance, the risk is that anything the
Fed says may be interpreted as hawkish.
"The market isn't expecting anything particularly hawkish
today so obviously anything that did appear hawkish would
certainly be a bit of a surprise and would give the dollar a bit
of additional support," said Rabobank currency strategist Jane
Foley, in London.
"But I think the real question is: how dovish? How concerned
are they (Fed policymakers) really about inflation and how much
do global growth concerns feature in their discussions?"
The dollar index last stood flat at 99.074,
nursing a 0.3 percent loss recorded on Tuesday and staying well
below a seven-week high of 99.799 set last Thursday.
More central bank policy decisions are coming up this week,
with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) announcing its
decision in the European evening, and the Bank of Japan's (BOJ)
policy statement due on Friday.
The New Zealand dollar was flat at $0.6497 ahead of
the RBNZ decision, with most analysts expecting interest rates
to be left on hold for now.
The Australian dollar rose to as high as $0.7052 before
easing back to $0.7027, still leaving it up 0.3 percent on the
day. While measures of underlying inflation slowed to the floor
of the Australian central bank's target range, speculators had
been positioned for a weaker number.
"Underlying inflation this low is usually a recipe for an
RBA cash rate cut. But not this time: or at least not yet,"
chief economist for Australia and New Zealand at HSBC, Paul
Bloxham, said in a research note.
The Swiss franc was 0.1 percent up against the euro at
1.0390 francs, having the previous day hit its
weakest since the cap on the currency was lifted a year ago.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore and Ian
Chua in Sydney; Editing by Catherine Evans)