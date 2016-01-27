* Greenback flat ahead of Fed policy review
* Analysts flag risk of hawkish surprise
* Aussie edges up after inflation wrongfoots speculators
* Choppy markets give currencies little direction
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar struggled to gain
traction on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of a
Federal Reserve meeting for clues on whether bets on a single
U.S. interest rate rise in 2016 are justified.
With investors largely in wait-and-see mode before the Fed,
Australia's dollar was the biggest mover, hitting a three-week
high after a measure of domestic inflation came in
slightly higher than expected.
Most markets were choppy, with Asian bourses closing up on
the day but European stock markets falling alongside oil prices.
Though the Aussie was up around 0.6 percent against its U.S.
counterpart, other currencies seen as risky struggled.
The Swiss franc fell to its lowest level since the Swiss
National Bank removed the cap on its currency just over a year
ago, trading at 1.1063 francs per euro. Analysts said
1.10 francs had been an important level for the currency to
break through.
"It's difficult to commit to positions, because one minute
it's risk-on, the next it's risk-off," Altana Currency Fund
manager Ian Gunner said in London.
"There are a lot of question marks over everything at the
moment and people are just searching for answers."
The dollar index inched down 0.1 percent to
98.976, nursing a 0.3 percent loss recorded on Tuesday and
staying well below a seven-week high of 99.799 set last
Thursday.
The euro was flat at $1.0874, while the yen crawled
up 0.1 percent to 118.31 against the greenback.
"I think (in the coming days and weeks) we're going to see
general choppiness, and not a lot of direction - I don't think
people are going to have a lot of confidence to really put
weighty amounts behind ideas at the moment," Gunner added.
Wednesday's main focus will be on the statement released by
the Fed after its Jan. 26-27 policy review. While the U.S.
central bank is almost certain to keep interest rates unchanged,
investors are keen to see its latest economic outlook,
particularly given the turbulent start to the year.
With Fed fund futures <0#FF:> implying just one rate hike
this year, compared with four hikes according to Fed
policymakers' own rate guidance, the risk is that anything the
Fed says may be interpreted as hawkish.
"The market isn't expecting anything particularly hawkish
today so obviously anything that did appear hawkish would
certainly be a bit of a surprise and would give the dollar a bit
of additional support," Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley
said in London.
"But I think the real question is: how dovish? How concerned
are they (Fed policymakers) really about inflation and how much
do global growth concerns feature in their discussions?"
More central bank policy decisions are coming up this week,
with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) announcing its
decision in the European evening, and the Bank of Japan's (BOJ)
policy statement due on Friday.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore and Ian
Chua in Sydney; Editing by Mark Heinrich)