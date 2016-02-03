* Yen rises as risk sentiment in Europe and Asia sours
* Canadian, Australian dollars recover on steady oil
* Chinese yuan at 3-week low after Syngenta deal
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Feb 3 The yen rose on Wednesday as
weaker stock markets in Europe spurred investors to buy safe
haven assets, dampening the impact of last week's shock decision
by the Bank of Japan to adopt negative interest rates.
The market's focus returned to global growth worries and
disappointing earnings sent European stock markets down as much
as 1 percent.
The Chinese yuan fell to a three-week low against the
greenback, hurt in part by expectations of a major currency
transaction following news of $43 billion bid by China's
state-owned ChemChina for Swiss seeds and pesticides group
Syngenta.
The acquisition will be the largest ever foreign purchase by
a Chinese firm.
Traders are also speculating about Chinese foreign exchange
reserves data likely to be released soon. Another big drop could
increase bets on further depreciation in the yuan, keeping the
currency under pressure.
The dollar was trading 0.5 percent lower at 119.35 yen
, well below a six-week high of 121.70 yen hit on Friday
after the BOJ's decision on interest rates.
"Risk sentiment is pretty fragile, so we are seeing yen
being supported," ING currency strategist, Petr Krpata, said.
"We believe that dollar/yen is heading towards the top of its
range with our models suggesting the dollar is overvalued."
Among commodity-linked currencies, the Australian dollar
was up 0.3 percent at $0.7062, and the Canadian dollar
strengthened to C$1.3990 against its U.S. counterpart as
crude oil prices stabilised.
The dollar index was down 0.3 percent against a
backdrop of subdued 10-year U.S. Treasury yields.
The yield fell to 1.828 percent on Wednesday, the lowest since
April 2015.
Concerns about slowing U.S. economic growth and doubts about
how much the Federal Reserve can raise rates this year kept the
dollar in check.
Traders get two snapshots of the U.S. labour market this
week: Wednesday's ADP private sector report followed by nonfarm
payrolls on Friday. Markets are anticipating slower private
sector jobs growth, with risks skewed to the downside for the
payrolls data too.
Analysts say even if payrolls data on Friday is robust,
unless wage inflation is picking up, markets will remain
cautious about rate hike expectations.
"Fed central bankers themselves (do not) know yet when the
next rate step will come," Commerzbank currency strategist,
Esther Reichelt, said. "(What) that means for the dollar is
positive labour market data alone will not benefit it."
