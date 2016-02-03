* Yen rises as risk sentiment in Europe and Asia sours

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Feb 3 The yen rose on Wednesday as weaker stock markets in Europe spurred investors to buy safe haven assets, dampening the impact of last week's shock decision by the Bank of Japan to adopt negative interest rates.

The market's focus returned to global growth worries and disappointing earnings sent European stock markets down as much as 1 percent.

The Chinese yuan fell to a three-week low against the greenback, hurt in part by expectations of a major currency transaction following news of $43 billion bid by China's state-owned ChemChina for Swiss seeds and pesticides group Syngenta.

The acquisition will be the largest ever foreign purchase by a Chinese firm.

Traders are also speculating about Chinese foreign exchange reserves data likely to be released soon. Another big drop could increase bets on further depreciation in the yuan, keeping the currency under pressure.

The dollar was trading 0.5 percent lower at 119.35 yen , well below a six-week high of 121.70 yen hit on Friday after the BOJ's decision on interest rates.

"Risk sentiment is pretty fragile, so we are seeing yen being supported," ING currency strategist, Petr Krpata, said. "We believe that dollar/yen is heading towards the top of its range with our models suggesting the dollar is overvalued."

Among commodity-linked currencies, the Australian dollar was up 0.3 percent at $0.7062, and the Canadian dollar strengthened to C$1.3990 against its U.S. counterpart as crude oil prices stabilised.

The dollar index was down 0.3 percent against a backdrop of subdued 10-year U.S. Treasury yields. The yield fell to 1.828 percent on Wednesday, the lowest since April 2015.

Concerns about slowing U.S. economic growth and doubts about how much the Federal Reserve can raise rates this year kept the dollar in check.

Traders get two snapshots of the U.S. labour market this week: Wednesday's ADP private sector report followed by nonfarm payrolls on Friday. Markets are anticipating slower private sector jobs growth, with risks skewed to the downside for the payrolls data too.

Analysts say even if payrolls data on Friday is robust, unless wage inflation is picking up, markets will remain cautious about rate hike expectations.

"Fed central bankers themselves (do not) know yet when the next rate step will come," Commerzbank currency strategist, Esther Reichelt, said. "(What) that means for the dollar is positive labour market data alone will not benefit it." (Editing by Louise Ireland)