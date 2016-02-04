* Dollar down for second day after rate rise expectations
* Retreats to levels from before Japanese rate cut last week
* Euro back above $1.11
* Eyes on Fed officials later in day
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Feb 4 The dollar was back on the
defensive in early trade in Europe after a collapse in
expectations of a further rise in U.S. interest rates this year
drove its biggest daily fall in over two months on Wednesday.
Against a basket of currencies, the greenback fell another
0.5 percent to 96.796, its lowest since early November. The euro
hit a 3-1/2 month high of $1.1161, extending its gains
from an explosive sell-off a day earlier.
The triggers then were a weak batch of U.S. sentiment data
and New York Fed President William Dudley's warning that a
weakening outlook for the global economy would have to be taken
into account for upcoming rate decisions.
Another warning by European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi
that the bank would not hesitate in doing what was necessary to
get inflation back to its roughly 2 percent target did little to
weaken euro buying.
"The dollar is on its knees," said Richard Benson, head of
portfolio management with currency fund Millennium in London.
"This morning I think it's just model flow on a lot of
technical breaks yesterday. Probably we will now have some
stability ahead of U.S. payrolls tomorrow."
Against the yen, the dollar has now given up all the gains
inspired by a shock cut in Japanese interest rates last Friday.
It traded 0.1 percent weaker at 117.77 yen.
The day's big set-piece is the Bank of England's "Super
Thursday" cocktail of a monthly policy decision, meeting minutes
and quarterly inflation report.
Independent of the dollar sell-off, sterling has been a big
mover, bouncing 5 cents in the past two weeks as the government
made progress in talks with Brussels over a new pact with which
to fight a referendum on a Brexit from the European Union.
The pound rose 0.25 percent to $1.4631 and was flat against
the euro but its bounce may well have cleared out a lot of the
market positioning that analysts said halted its fall earlier
this month.
Goldman Sachs warned in a note overnight that sterling could
fall by as much as 15-20 percent if, as some polls suggest,
Britons vote to leave the EU and inflows of foreign investment
halt in response.
Expectations for any rise in UK interest rates have now all
but collapsed for the next two years, a quarter point rise in
rates now only fully priced in for 2018.
"It has been a solid move but if (BoE Governor) Mark Carney
sounds soft on the economy today, we could see a drop back below
$1.45," said Tobias Davis, a currency hedging manager with
Western Union in London.
The moves on the dollar leave the European Central Bank and
the Bank of Japan in a difficult spot, facing stronger
currencies even after sending strong signals on their
willingness to ease monetary conditions further.
"The BOJ might have tried to do something by opting for
negative rates, but in reality the initiative belongs elsewhere.
Dollar/yen is dictated by global risk sentiment, which also
decides the trend in the currency market as a whole," said
Junichi Ishikawa, market analyst at IG Securities in Tokyo.
"The BOJ can only do so much. The markets see through the
fact that the central bank's efforts would not be effective in
the absence of domestic demand, which is up to the government to
create through its policies."
