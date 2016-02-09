* Safe-haven yen and Swiss franc gain as stocks drop
* Euro weakens, hurt by worries over banking sector
* Negative rates weighing on euro zone banking sector
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Feb 9 The yen rose on Tuesday to its
highest against the dollar since November 2014, as a sell-off in
global stocks and worries about Europe's banks stoked demand for
safe-haven currencies.
The euro underperformed. Although it has enjoyed a good
correlation with safe-haven assets and currencies since last
August, it dropped to its lowest in nearly two weeks against the
yen and the Swiss franc, another safe haven.
Europe's banking index fell 1 percent and yields on
southern European government bonds rose, pushing the euro lower
against the dollar to $1.1185. The euro was also hurt in
part by weak German industrial output, which fell unexpectedly
in December.
The yen, though, was in the limelight for the second day,
gaining around 6 percent since the start of February against the
dollar. The rise has undermined plans by the Bank of Japan,
which wants to generate inflation through negative interest
rates and a weaker currency.
"The BOJ must be disappointed, given that just two weeks
after it announced negative rates, the currency has risen 6
percent and offsetting the impact of almost all its actions,"
said Niels Christensen, FX strategist at Nordea. "As long as
global stocks remain under pressure, we expect the yen to gain."
The dollar was last at 115.15 yen, down 0.6 percent,
after dropping as low as 114.205 in Asian trade. The euro was
down 0.7 percent at 128.80 yen.
"European funds have been selling dollar-yen since this
morning, and it broke through the barrier options around 115,"
said Kaneo Ogino, director at foreign exchange research firm
Global-info Co in Tokyo.
The flight to safety helped the yield on the benchmark
10-year Japanese government bond turn negative for the first
time, sending it as low as minus 0.035 percent
.
The Swiss franc rose to 0.9874 against the U.S
currency, its highest since December. It was also 0.3 percent
higher against the euro, trading at 1.10235 francs per euro
.
On Monday, concern over the health of the euro zone's banks
prompted investors to dump financial stocks.
Morgan Stanley said in a note that the region's banks were
vulnerable to negative interest rates and that was likely to
hold the euro back.
"Parking free liquidity with the ECB to weather the storm
has become costly due to the ECB's negative interest rates
policy," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note, adding the
central bank may have to increase its monetary base again.
"Since the ECB may not find a domestic destination for the
additional liquidity initially, euro-denominated funds could
make their way out of the eurozone, weakening the euro."
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo, editing by Larry King)
Larry King)