By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Feb 15 The yen's advance halted on
Monday as Japan's leader criticised excessively volatile
currency markets and as gains for China's yuan on its first full
day's trade in a week helped settle global financial nerves.
A stock market sell-off since the start of February has
driven a wave of capital to seek the traditional safety of
Japan, driving the yen 7 percent higher and prompting
speculation Tokyo would intervene against the currency.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told parliament on Monday
that "excessive currency volatility is undesirable" and said
appropriate action would be taken in the exchange rate market as
needed.
Abe also said he hoped the Group of 20 finance leaders would
take appropriate measures to address global economic problems
when they meet in Shanghai next week.
Chinese central bank chief Zhou Xiaochuan played down the
benefit of capital controls and said it was quite normal for
currency reserves to fall as well as rise.
The yen and the euro, another, slightly shakier
choice as a safe haven for investors' money in the past week,
both fell around half a percent against the dollar.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars, both
commodities-linked currencies, each gained around half a percent
against the dollar.
"This morning, it's all 'risk on'," said Kit Juckes, a
strategist with Societe Generale in London.
Onshore rates for the yuan, whose fall since December has
been one of the big elements unsettling markets, gained more
than 1 percent from levels seen in its last trading before the
Lunar New Year holiday began more than a week ago.
That broadly reflected a weakening of the dollar against its
developed world peers over that period, but not its moves
against other emerging Asian currencies. Offshore rates for the
yuan were steady.
The mood in Europe remains extremely fragile. Many analysts
pointed to grim Japanese growth data and China's January trade
performance, which was worse than expected.
"China has shown its mettle with a firmer fix but am I
impressed? Not overly," said Tobias Davis, head of corporate
treasury sales at Western Union in London.
"It's a well-received relief rally in risk sentiment which
is well overdue. But the China data was terrible and Japan's
woes continue."
