* Yen hits near 3-year high vs euro, at 11-day peak vs
dollar
* China fixes softer mid-point for yuan, weighs on sentiment
* Sterling weak at $1.41, awaits BoE testimony
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Feb 23 The yen gained broadly on Tuesday
as a recent rally in risky assets and crude oil fizzled out and
revived demand for the safe-haven currency.
Sentiment for riskier assets was also hurt by China's
decision to set a softer mid-point for the yuan,
although most traders expect it to remain steady before a
meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers in Shanghai
later this week.
The dollar was down 0.8 percent at 112 yen,
surrendering Monday's gains made on a bounce in stocks and
commodities, and hitting an 11-day trough of 111.97. The euro
touched 123.525 yen, its lowest since April 2013.
"With oil losing ground and China setting a weaker fixing
risk sentiment has been hit. That is taking the yen higher,"
said Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at Nomura. "Also, people
are not expecting any intervention by the Japanese before the
G20 meeting."
A senior U.S. Treasury official told reporters on Monday
that the meeting in Shanghai would reiterate the importance of
commitment to avoiding forex rate misalignments.
In reiteration of existing G20 commitments, the Treasury
official said members will also be asked again to refrain from
manipulating exchange rates for competitive purposes.
In Europe, the focus was also on battered sterling.
The pound was down 0.3 percent at $1.4105, having slid
to $1.4057 -- a low not seen since March 2009 -- on Monday. It
fell nearly 2 percent on Monday, posting its biggest one-day
drop in almost six years.
Selling accelerated after London Mayor Boris Johnson
announced his support for Britain to leave the EU. Britons will
go to the polls on June 23 to decide whether to remain in the EU
and sterling is expected to volatile until the vote.
Attention will be Bank of England policymakers' testimony to
lawmakers later in the day. Any comments about sterling's recent
weakness and its impact on inflation will be watched, traders
said.
"Many may say that the rapid sterling weakness could
eventually boost inflation, bringing forward rate hike
expectations," Morgan Stanley said in a note. "With oil prices
much lower today, we think sterling hasn't weakened enough yet
to boost inflation expectations significantly."
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Dominic Evans)