By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Feb 25 Gains in European equities helped
to steady currency markets on Thursday as sterling edged up from
lows and the dollar trod water, with traders looking to Federal
Reserve speakers later in the day for fresh direction on the
U.S. rates outlook.
Dealers said there were signs of downward pressure building
on the euro ahead of next month's European Central Bank meeting,
at which ratesetters are widely expected to take more steps to
ease monetary policy and bolster still very low euro zone
inflation.
With doubts still growing over whether the Fed can raise
rates in March, or indeed at all this year, the dollar was
struggling to make headway at $1.1017 per euro, flat on the day.
A 6 percent fall in Shanghai's stock market did not carry
over into Europe, where shares rebounded in early trade, and
also failed to extend a global sell-off that has driven cash
into the traditional security of the yen and Swiss franc
this month.
"We haven't seen contagion from the weakness in China and
that is supporting risk sentiment. The yen has weakened since
yesterday evening," said Thu Lan Nguyen, a strategist with
Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
"But I wouldn't sound the all-clear just yet. We see a
persistent weakness in Chinese equity markets, and oil markets
are still a risk."
Oil was down around 1 percent, but both Brent and U.S. crude
were holding well above $30 a barrel and have looked somewhat
steadier over the past week.
Sterling licked its wounds near a seven-year low against the
dollar after three tumultuous days since Prime Minister David
Cameron called a referendum on Britain's EU membership for June
23.
The pound was up 0.2 percent at $1.3953 and 78.95
pence per euro respectively. It is down more than 3 percent this
week against the dollar, with a test of its 2009 low of $1.35
within sight.
"A slowdown in the pace of sterling's decline against the
dollar doesn't yet signal a correction," Societe Generale
strategist Kit Juckes said, recommending the yen, the dollar and
the Norwegian crown against the pound.
The euro has also been on the defensive against many other
currencies this week, on fears a British EU exit could mean more
uncertainty for Europe. But there was more attention on Thursday
on a fall in inflation expectations, which bodes ill for the
ECB's battle to refloat the economy.
The euro zone central bank's favoured measure of longer-term
market inflation expectations fell to a record low below 1.4
percent on Thursday. It has fallen about 30 basis
points since the start of the year due largely to lower oil
prices.
People have started to price in the risk that the ECB will
do more than previously assumed.
"Expectations have been quite low after the ECB disappointed
in December," Nguyen said.
"But we can see that the euro zone still looks quite shaky
and inflation expectations look low. That increases the chance
that the ECB will do something more aggressive."
editing by John Stonestreet