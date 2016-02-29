* Euro falls after annual inflation prints -0.2 pct
* China's cut in required reserves rate hurts yuan
* Lack of coordinated plan of action from G20 disappoints
* Sterling struggling as poll shows "Brexit" camp gaining
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Feb 29 The euro sank half a percent
against the dollar and some 1.3 percent against the yen on
Monday after a shockingly low flash first official estimate of
inflation showed consumer prices in Europe were falling again.
China's cut in the required reserve rate for banks prodded
the yuan minimally lower and drove the Australian dollar to a
day's high.
But the failure of a Group of 20 meeting to generate any
hope of governments spending much more to bolster a flagging
global economy knocked back most growth-linked currency plays.
The fall in the flash reading of euro zone inflation to -0.2
percent boosted expectations that the European Central Bank will
have to ease policy aggressively next month, driving the euro
back below $1.09 to a four-week low.
"The read is that we got precisely zilch in new help from
the G20 so it is back to plan A: buy the dollar," said the head
of currency trading at a large Asian bank in London.
"If that holds, the target for the dollar index is 98.40 and
it almost got there this morning."
Speculators will be watching the Chinese yuan closely after
Monday's action. Both offshore and onshore rates are now down
almost 1 percent against the dollar since Asian markets returned
from the Lunar New Year holiday.
Officials, however, have consistently said they want to keep
the currency broadly stable and there have been numerous signals
on moves to keep control of the capital flows out of China that
drove the yuan sharply lower in December and January.
Chinese purchasing manager surveys are due on Tuesday.
Sterling, battered by "Brexit" referendum concerns last
week, was trading below $1.39 after a weekend poll showed the
"Out" camp in the lead ahead of the June 23 vote.
The yen, traditionally investors' safe haven of choice in
times of global economic tension, was still up 0.8 percent to
113.09 yen per dollar.
"There's a risk-off tone across the markets this morning,"
said Tobias Davis, head of corporate currency sales at Western
Union in London. "The G20 has been seen as underwhelming,
coupled with headline concerns around Brexit and Chinese
equities slumping to 15 month lows."
The communique from Group of 20 finance ministers and
central bankers agreed to use "all policy tools - monetary,
fiscal and structural - individually and collectively" to
improve growth, but was undercut by signs that some governments
see no room to spend more going forward.
