* Encouraging U.S. data whets risk appetite
* Dollar rebounds above 114 yen, Westpac sees index at 100
* Aussie dollar gains after GDP data
By Jemima Kelly and Anirban Nag
LONDON, March 2 The dollar traded around a
one-month high against a basket of major currencies on
Wednesday, after encouraging U.S. economic data led investors
to bet that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates this
year after all.
With a rise in stocks underpinning risk appetite, the dollar
climbed to a two-week high of 114.45 yen. That was more
than 3 percent up from a 16-month low against the safe-haven
Japanese currency two weeks ago.
The Australian dollar was a big gainer on the day,
up almost 1 percent at one point, on figures that showed
Australia's economy outpaced all forecasts to grow at the
fastest pace in almost two years last quarter.
"The move in the Aussie and the data that it was driven by,
with that big rise in Australian GDP, has spilled over into a
slightly better risk background more generally," said Adam Cole,
RBC Capital Markets' head of FX strategy.
"For the moment the fundamental news flow is consistent with
the asset prices we're seeing, and that's driving dollar/yen up
and Aussie/dollar up."
U.S. factory and construction data on Tuesday offered hope
the economy was regaining momentum, helping U.S. stocks
stage their biggest one-day rise in a month and close at their
highest since early January.
Some analysts predicted more gains were in store for the
dollar.
"The dollar should regain more ground because better U.S.
data and easing global financial conditions should help the Fed
keep its constructive economic outlook and signal further
gradual tightening," said Valentin Marinov, head of G10 FX
strategy at Credit Agricole.
"The dollar should do well against the euro and the yen as
flows related to the policy divergence trade continue."
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against a
basket of six major rivals, was last at 98.473, up 0.2
percent from the previous day and not far from Tuesday's
one-month peak of 98.570.
Westpac's currency strategist, Richard Franulovich, said the
index could rise to 100 in the near term. He said a slew of U.S.
data recently bolstered the view that the economy was picking up
and speculators could re-emerge to buy the dollar, after
trimming favourable positions in the past few weeks.
Investors now await more U.S. data for confirmation of the
economic recovery, particularly Friday's non-farm payrolls
report.
Currency markets had a muted reaction to "Super Tuesday"
state-by-state primary voting, in which Republican Donald Trump
and Democrat Hillary Clinton notched a series of wins that took
them closer to winning nominations in the U.S. presidential
campaign.
