* Dollar/yen pulls further away from 1-month high
* Dollar index trades below recent 2-month peak
* Aussie gains after Australia's Q1 GDP exceeds forecasts
(Recasts, adds quote)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, June 1 The dollar fell against the yen
on Wednesday, pulling away from a one-month peak set at the
start of the week, after soft U.S. data prompted investors to
reconsider hopes about whether the Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates in June or not.
Data released on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer confidence
dipped while a survey on business activity in U.S. Midwest also
underwhelmed. That did not bode well for the Institute of Supply
Management's manufacturing survey due later in the day, with
traders saying that a weak reading could see chances of a June
rate hike recede further.
According to CME Group FedWatch programme, investors are
pricing only a 22.5 percent probability of a rate move in June,
down from around 32 percent factored in earlier in the week.
Subdued risk sentiment and worries about whether Britain will
vote to stay in the European Union or not later this month also
buoyed the safe-haven yen.
The dollar shed 0.8 percent to 109.835 yen, weakening
from Monday's peak of 111.455 yen, which had been the
greenback's strongest level since late April.
The yen's rise came on a day when Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe is expected to formally announce a delay to a
scheduled sales tax hike.
"There is some position adjustment taking place with the
delay in the sales tax hike almost priced in by investors," said
Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at Nomura. "Also for the
dollar, the soft data is weighing and if the ISM manufacturing
survey is below expectations, then we could see it having a
negative impact on dollar/yen."
Abe told members of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party
(LDP) on Wednesday that he will delay the tax by two and half
years, the Kyodo news agency reported. The premier is due to
hold a news conference at 0900 GMT.
Since a delay in the sales tax hike is widely expected, one
focus is whether that will be accompanied by more fiscal
spending and how that affects Tokyo shares and risk sentiment.
"The market is kind of looking at between 5-10 trillion
yen," said Tan Teck Leng, FX strategist for UBS Wealth
Management in Singapore, referring to expectations on the
possibility of an extra Japanese budget.
If any supplementary budget were to come in at the lower end
of expectations, there could be some disappointment, Tan added.
Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar fell
0.2 percent to 95.70, pulling away from a two-month high
of 95.968 set on Monday.
The Australian dollar pushed higher after the country's
first-quarter growth exceeded market forecasts and prompted
investors to scale back expectations for the Reserve Bank of
Australia to lower rates soon.
The Aussie dollar rose to $0.7300, pulling away from a 2-1/2
month low of $0.7145 set last week. The currency last traded at
$0.7255, up 0.3 percent.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano; editing by Ralph
Boulton)